Best Tribute Band

When she's not belting backgrounds for Erykah Badu, LaLa Johnson is traveling the Dallas area with her 13-member, all-woman band called the iTina Band. Inspired by the legendary Tina Turner, Johnson is simply "The Best" as she belts out hits from Turner, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and others.. Johnson channels her inner Tina with signature outfits, wigs and moves to keep the audience rollin' for more and in a state of nostalgia. It's an experience like none other, even one the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" would be proud of.