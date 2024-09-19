 Best Weekly Drag Show 2024 | The Rose Room | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Weekly Drag Show

The Rose Room

With popular shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, the Rose Room offers the best weekly drag show in Dallas in one of the largest drag venues around with a cast of premiere Dallas drag talent, including our fave, the legendary Cassie Nova. If you're in Dallas and looking for top-tier drag, the Rose Room is a mandatory stop on the list.

Best Drag Variety Show

The Plan B Showcase, The Round-Up Saloon

Drag is multifaceted. Sometimes it's high glamor, showcasing elegant lip syncs and talented dancers. Other times, like in The Plan B Showcase, the girls kill you with laugh-out-loud comedy, illusions, themes and visual gags. The rotating cast keeps things fresh, and weekly themes make the jokes super-specific and relatable. If you're out on a Wednesday night, The Plan B Showcase is the place to go for fresh comedy.

Best Place to Watch Lowriders

Jefferson Boulevard, Oak Cliff

For those of us who love cars, what's cooler than a lowrider? Someone takes an otherwise unimpressive car, slaps on fresh paint, a clean interior and a lowered suspension, and creates a new, beautiful project. We love to watch 'em cruise, and on some Saturday nights you can take a little trip and see them rolling up and down the 200 block of Jefferson Boulevard by The Texas Theater. It's a great place to catch rolling works of art and see someone's passion project.

Best New Festival

TwoGether Land, Fair Park

Elijah Smith

After a fun but rocky debut in Fair Park, Dallas' newest rap festival showed off the best talent in the rap game and flexed Dallas' muscles as a music destination. Gucci Mane, Three 6 Mafia, Dru Hill and Key Glock showed up and showed out, despite the Dallas heat that caused equipment malfunctions. The show must go on, and we look forward to a bigger and better TwoGether Land in the coming years.

Best Korean Hangout

9 Rabbits Bakery X Boba House

Kathy Tran

Dallas has a variety of Seoul-crushing Korean shops and eateries to indulge your wildest K-pop dreams, but 9 Rabbits Bakery has our vote for best Korean coffee shop. The Koreatown bakery, run by Grace Koo, also makes endearingly cute specialty cakes and offers a variety of teas, smoothies and aesthetic desserts that'll transport you to the cherry-blossomed bridges of Busan. The best part is the shop's rabbit-themed decor — filled with charmingly whimsical bunnies — that make it feel as if you've stepped into an Easter fantasy with Korean subtitles. This place will impress kids or your date. Hop to it and try the banana bread.

  • 2546 Royal Lane, Dallas, Map

Best Indoor Patio

The Grapevine

Lauren Drewes Daniels

When The Grapevine moved from its longtime Oak Lawn location to a new space in the Medical District last year, patrons quickly learned to love the place for what it is now. The dive bar is still as delightfully sexually ambiguous as Harry Styles (Is it a gay bar? A straight bar? The owners say it's both, so yeah, it's a bisexual bar) and has kept its best feature: the patio. The new location is much larger and still has a rowdy, large outdoor space, but it also has an indoors-ish courtyard patio where you can have the freedom to smoke without the punishment of the heat — because your body has been punished enough through smoking. We're also happy to say that the foosball, pool tables and strangers-to-make-out-with are all still there.

Best Music Studio

Luminous Sound

L. Shaefer/Getty Images

Audio engineer Tre Nagella has four Grammy Awards, an absurdly long list of renowned clients and a bouquet of flowers he once received from Taylor Swift (which she sent after canceling a session, so Taylor). The producer and mixer has worked with seemingly everyone who's relevant or even talented — from Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande to local heavyweights Erykah Badu and Kirk Franklin. Nagella's Dallas studio, Luminous Sound, has become the on-speed-dial destination especially for big-time artists on big-time tours who are on a big-time deadline to get a record or song out, and for 25 years it's been a go-to for sound mixing for TV and film. There are many sound (pun intended) reasons behind Luminous Sound's popularity: It's a state-of-the-art studio in a 6,500-square-foot space designed by a master acoustician, and most important, it holds Nagella's unfailingly expert ear.

Best Pianist

Christian Valdés

Dallas has an astounding share of piano masters, but lately we've been following most closely the dexterous digits of Christian Valdés. The musician was raised by noted salsa players and moved from Colombia with a scholarship to the University of North Texas, where he graduated with a bachelor's in jazz piano performance. He then attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where he earned a master's in Jazz Studies. Valdés' education was on clear display as he waltzed onto the music scene, taking on Latin, jazz and contemporary gigs all over Dallas and other major U.S. cities. Even though Valdés could play the most complicated piano arrangements in his sleep, the composer and bandleader will never stop the pursuit of excelling in his craft. He is soon to depart for the Big Apple after being accepted at New York University's elite doctorate program in jazz piano performance, but not without leaving a trail of melodies echoing behind we won't soon forget.

Best Jukebox

Herby's Burgers

Theressa Velazquez

No other Dallas jukebox ever stood a chance against the selection at Herby's, the Oak Cliff restaurant co-owned by DJ Sober. Sober has long reigned over North Texas nightlife (and also New York's, Austin's and other cities') so it's only natural that Herby's, which has a pleasingly minimal yellow-white-black aesthetic and fine burgers, could boast of the best curated jukebox. Madonna, Morrissey, Mariah — that's just one shelf. Of course, Sober will swap out selections periodically. You'll also find posters signed by musicians such as Leon Bridges and a cool piece of Texas art by Ralls' own Rob Wilson. As a certified cool spot, the shop has occasional pop-up art events and DJ nights. Come back for breakfast.

Best Place to Spot a Celebrity

Dolly Python

Courtesy of Dolly Python

Dolly Python in Old East Dallas and its sister Bishop Arts location have long held real estate on our annual Best Of Dallas issue as recurring recommendations. The shops have an outstandingly curated collection of vintage clothes and excitingly weird curiosities that make it worth the visit every time. And now they offer more glitzy sightings than Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont's bar on a Saturday night. Dolly's legend has spread to Hollywood (no surprise, Vogue recently named it one of the best vintage shops in the world), and it's become a destination for celebrities visiting Dallas. Just this past year, it attracted big-name shoppers such as Mad Men star Jon Hamm, Kanye's nemesis Pete Davidson and indie melancholy-pop queen Lana Del Rey. So keep your camera charged if you're looking for a sick selfie to go with that vintage concert tee.

