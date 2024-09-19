Best Bakery Delivery

You might have to work for this one, but it's well worth the effort. Girl With Flour bakes indescribably delicious sourdough bread, croissants, focaccia, fougasse (the French version of focaccia), "pop tarts" that will make you forget all about that outfit in Battle Creek and lots of other goodies. GWF (also known as Erika Lam Radtke) doesn't have a storefront but she delivers to an area that includes southern McKinney, Allen, Plano, Far North Dallas, Castle Hills and Frisco. Otherwise, if you're lucky, you can catch her at a pop-up such as White Rock Market (1450 Old Gate Lane, East Dallas) on Saturdays.