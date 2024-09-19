 Best Bakery Delivery 2024 | Girl With Flour | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Bakery Delivery

Girl With Flour

You might have to work for this one, but it's well worth the effort. Girl With Flour bakes indescribably delicious sourdough bread, croissants, focaccia, fougasse (the French version of focaccia), "pop tarts" that will make you forget all about that outfit in Battle Creek and lots of other goodies. GWF (also known as Erika Lam Radtke) doesn't have a storefront but she delivers to an area that includes southern McKinney, Allen, Plano, Far North Dallas, Castle Hills and Frisco. Otherwise, if you're lucky, you can catch her at a pop-up such as White Rock Market (1450 Old Gate Lane, East Dallas) on Saturdays.

Best Place for a First Date

Spin Coffee and Vinyl

Carly Gravley

You can tell a lot about someone from both the music they like and their coffee order. Spin Coffee and Vinyl allows you to cut out some of the small talk and get right to those points. It's a hybrid cafe and record store, as the name suggests, that also has a cereal bar and board games available for guests. Hey, there's two other things you can find out about your date: their favorite cereal and how competitive they are.

  • 17290 Preston Rd., Dallas, 75252 Map

Best Dumplings

Jeng Chi

Since 1990, Jeng Chi has been a family-owned and operated Chinese and Taiwanese restaurant where the dumplings shine, particularly the steamed "juicy" dumplings made by hand daily and filled with a rich broth, pork, ginger and green onion. Noodle dishes are also popular as is the stir fry. As for the technique for eating a steaming dumpling: use the spoon to bite open the dumpling, but don't eat it yet; let it cool for a minute, then eat it.

Best Movie Theater Snacks

Angelika Film Center and Cafe

In a world of full-service dine-in theaters, the Angelika still has a humble concession counter where food and drinks are ordered and then schlepped by customers to their seats. It may be old fashioned in that regard (much to the relief of people who don't like their movie interrupted by servers), but the selection of snacks is more cutting edge than your standard bucket of popcorn. The cafe offers gourmet sandwiches, cookies and a full bar with a broad selection of wine, beer and craft cocktails.

Best Place to Eat Rare Cereal

The Spelled Milk

Carly May Gravley

This whimsical cereal bar in Bishop Arts has more than 100 different kinds of cereals, which is probably more than you thought existed. In addition to the classics you can find at the grocery store, The Spelled Milk serves cereal from all around the world, including gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly as well as a rotating selection of niche limited-edition flavors. The store is lined with vintage boxes, ads and murals, giving the place a museum-like quality. It's an experience worth putting on your pants and leaving the house for, the highest praise we can give to a bowl of cereal.

Best Pie

Humble Pies

Humble Pie

If you're a crust person, Humble Pie is your pie shop. The fruit pies here all have a thick pastry crust as comforting as grandma's quilt. The traditional apple pie is loaded with 2 pounds of apples (tart Granny Smith and sweet Gala) and topped with a thick crust. The Damn Fine Cherry uses tart and sweet cherries. The Hell Pepper Peach is a traditional Southern pie in which the peaches are tossed with one Carolina reaper pepper, each bite a bit of sweet and heat. The Bayou Goo pie is made with cream cheese, candied pecans and chocolate cream all covered with chantilly cream, more chocolate and candied pecans. They also have mini pies if you want to try one of everything, which of course you do.

Best Tater Tots

Gemma

Angie Quebedeaux
Tator tots

The tater tots fried in duck fat at Gemma are a decadent and indulgent treat that redefines a classic favorite. The duck fat imparts a rich, savory flavor and an extra layer of crispiness that is simply unparalleled. The inside remains light and fluffy, providing a perfect contrast to the crunchy exterior. Accompanying these gourmet tater tots is a smoked malt vinegar aioli that adds a complex, tangy twist. This dish is a standout at Gemma and pairs nicely with steak, duck or chicken with a sophisticated take on a beloved comfort food.

Best Pizza

South Polk Pizzeria

Chef Terrill Burnett at South Polk Pizzeria in Oak Cliff classifies his pizza as "Neo-New York style," a cross between Neapolitan and New York. The result is a thin crust with a nice little bounce. The Detroit native, who was junior chef at Nobu and also worked in the kitchen at Knife, makes as much as he can from scratch, including the pizza sauce and ranch dressing. The sausage is from Jimmy's, and he also carries halal beef, turkey pepperoni and vegan cheese as options. There's a small dining room here, but many orders are to-go, which is made easy on the website. Try the cup-and-char pepperoni with sausage and a hot honey drizzle.

Best Come Back

The Grapevine

Lauren Drewes Daniels

In 2023, The Grapevine Bar had to move from its original location on Maple Avenue after the building and land were sold, and we were, admittedly, a bit panicked. Would it be able to transition to a new space and take with it the quirky, laid-back feel it so uniquely offered? Not only is it the same come-one-come-all vibe that never takes anything too seriously, now there's just much more space, with several outdoor courtyards to smoke ciggies and sip a strong frozen cocktail.

Best Mac and Cheese

Hudson House

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Hudson House has a lot going for it: a great burger, good happy hour and the entire seafood menu. So, the humble mac and cheese may fly under the radar, but no visit here should go without a side of the comforting dish. In fact, it's worth a trip alone. It's worth frequent-flyer miles. Swirly fusilli pasta packs in the smooth cheese. A thick layer of lightly broiled cheese lies atop the dish, like a quilted blanket. A perfect balance of rich, smooth and gluttonous, this is superior mac and cheese.

