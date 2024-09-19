In the interest of full disclosure, we were slightly concerned when we learned last year that Todd David had sold Cattleack Barbecue. David's barbecue prowess started as a post-retirement hobby that blossomed into a full-time business, and Cattleack became synonymous with the best barbecue in the state and an easy recommendation to anyone who asked us. We needn't have worried; Cattleack's new owner, Andrew Castelan, had worked for David for the previous six years, allowing his barbecue passion to grow. Under Castelan's guidance, Cattleack is still the same gem, just slightly more accessible. It has added Wednesday lunch hours, and is open the first Saturday of the month as well. The same stellar barbecue, served on more days? That's a change we can get on board with.