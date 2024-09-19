Fresh-cooked tapioca balls, artfully ombréd drinks and vibey lounge space are hallmarks of Alley Boba, which has locations in Garland and Plano. The Taiwan-based bubble tea shop, originally the creative vision of graphic designer Mao Ting Chiu, first gained Instagram fame for its characteristic decor and photographable lounge space, but more recently has earned rightful acclaim for its bubble teas, complete with a warm scoop of some of the chewiest tapioca balls we've tried in the area. Loyalists swear by The Alley's signature purple rice drink, a tangy yogurt base that's sweetened with pockets of sticky purple rice, or the brown sugar creme brulee boba, streaked with brown sugar swirl and textured with fluffy mounds of egg pudding. Browse through safe choices on the hard-to-miss "top 5" menu while munching on the signature croissant-waffles, decorated in fluffy chantilly cream and sprinkled in sugar.