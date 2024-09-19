 Best Boba 2024 | The Alley | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Boba

The Alley

Anisha Holla

Fresh-cooked tapioca balls, artfully ombréd drinks and vibey lounge space are hallmarks of Alley Boba, which has locations in Garland and Plano. The Taiwan-based bubble tea shop, originally the creative vision of graphic designer Mao Ting Chiu, first gained Instagram fame for its characteristic decor and photographable lounge space, but more recently has earned rightful acclaim for its bubble teas, complete with a warm scoop of some of the chewiest tapioca balls we've tried in the area. Loyalists swear by The Alley's signature purple rice drink, a tangy yogurt base that's sweetened with pockets of sticky purple rice, or the brown sugar creme brulee boba, streaked with brown sugar swirl and textured with fluffy mounds of egg pudding. Browse through safe choices on the hard-to-miss "top 5" menu while munching on the signature croissant-waffles, decorated in fluffy chantilly cream and sprinkled in sugar.

Best Thing to Eat at the Dallas Farmers Market

La 57

Anisha Holla

La 57 started as a small Farmers Market stand, but pastry chef Laura Gomez's baking hobby quickly turned into a sensation, now boasting its own permanent storefront inside the Dallas Farmers Market. The bakery, named after Gomez's childhood route to her hometown in Mexico, is best known for its rotating selection of sweet pastries, savory Danish pastries and (most notably) social-media-trending circle croissants. Inventive options like a goat cheese truffle Danish sell out sooner in the day than familiar staples like the chocolate croissant, although all are just as artfully prepared. It's little surprise that an early-morning line trails out the door, packed with patrons hungry to get a taste of Gomez's ultra-flaky, indulgently buttery and lightly caramelized pastries.

Best Pancakes

La Casita

Chris Wolfgang
Kouign amann

It's tough to find pancakes fluffier than those at La Casita, Dallas' very own James-Beard-nominated bakery that recently began its venture into brunch. La Casita first earned acclaim for pastry chef Marisca Trejos' crunchy, flaky and all-around buttery pastries, each inspired by her Hispanic heritage. But the brunch menu quickly caught up in acclaim. Salsa-soaked chilaquiles, loaded sourdough sandwiches and coffee-soaked French toast are all award-worthy, but of particular interest to us are the banana praline pancakes. This must-try stack of two thick pancakes, cooked souffle-style, boasts an addicting fluff, an almost-perfect backdrop for the crunchy pecan-praline compote drizzle on top. The two-stack is adorned with bruleed banana halves on top for an indulgent mix of soft, crunchy, nutty and sweet. Portion size is big, but we advise against sharing. Each bite into syrup-soaked pancakes only adds to the temptation for another.

Best Taste of Argentina

La Boca Gelato

Anisha Holla

Much like in soccer, Argentine ice cream scores like no other. (Just ask the founder of Talenti, who built a retail empire following an Argentine helado recipe). And there's no greater treat than having it delivered, as is tradition on a Buenos Aires summer night. If you fall outside the 30-mile radius for delivery (check the website), go visit a friend and casually order it for dessert, even if you sort of hate your friend; it's that good. La Boca, named after a famously colorful BA neighborhood, has mastered Argentine-style ice cream to creamy perfection. The customer service is unparalleled, and La Boca will even throw in soccer-themed stickers of the flag and of the GOAT Messi's jersey or add a generous new flavor sample with your order. The chocolate-chip dulce de leche flavor is as sexy as tango, but sign up for emails to get the scoop on La Boca's seasonal and latest flavors.

Best Sandwich Shop

Weinberger's Deli

We have a bit of a one-track mind when it comes to delis. Got a good muffuletta? Then the rest of the menu could be rocks and broken glass on a roll and we wouldn't kick. Luckily, Weinberger's Deli on Main Street in downtown Grapevine does way better than that. It serves up a muffuletta that rivals the original found at Central Market & Deli in New Orleans' French Quarter. No, really and truly. And if a muffuletta is not your bag (you Philistine), you're in luck. Somehow, this little corner shop stores enough meats, cheese, condiments and sides to support a massive menu of originals and every classic sandwich imaginable, along with dogs, sausages, gyros and a lean Italian beef so good it would make a homesick Chicagoan cry ... if Chicagoans ever cried. That's only natural, seeing as the Grapevine deli is an outpost of an original string of delis born in the Windy City in 1952.

  • 601 S. Main St., Grapevine, 76051 Map

