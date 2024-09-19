As if we weren't already won over by the $15 mimosa carafes and house-made jams, the consistently low-to-no wait times on weekends make Crickles & Co. the best of the best. Open seating and the self-serve coffee bar make for an unpretentious dining experience. Everything is made from scratch, which is obvious from the first bite of buttermilk biscuit. The spicy bacon ciabatta, topped with bacon, fried eggs, tomato jelly, cheddar cheese and jalapeño aioli, was voted the best breakfast sandwich in Texas by Love Food.
4000 Cedar Springs Road