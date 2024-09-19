Best Breakfast

It's the perfect hangover meal. Actually, we can't think of a time when it isn't perfect to have a plate of chilaquiles. And no one does chilaquiles better than Taco Y Vino. Since opening in Bishop Arts in 2019, Taco Y Vino has been named to pretty much every Dallas outlet's "Best Restaurants" list. The tacos and wine have received endless acclaim, but it is the chilaquiles, served daily until 3 p.m., that we are highlighting here. Crispy, bite sized chips are tossed in your choice of red or green salsa and loaded with your choice of protein and eggs over medium or scrambled.