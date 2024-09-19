 Best Breakfast 2024 | Crickles and Co. | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Breakfast

Crickles and Co.

Taylor Adams
The pig press

As if we weren't already won over by the $15 mimosa carafes and house-made jams, the consistently low-to-no wait times on weekends make Crickles & Co. the best of the best. Open seating and the self-serve coffee bar make for an unpretentious dining experience. Everything is made from scratch, which is obvious from the first bite of buttermilk biscuit. The spicy bacon ciabatta, topped with bacon, fried eggs, tomato jelly, cheddar cheese and jalapeño aioli, was voted the best breakfast sandwich in Texas by Love Food.

4000 Cedar Springs Road

Best Place to Pregame an Event at the AAC

Tequila Social

Nick Reynolds

Located near the Katy Trail's famous Ice House, Tequila Social is just a hop, skip and a jump from the American Airlines Center. TVs and frozen margaritas are ideal for sipping through a pregame breakdown, and the crispy chicken flautas are some of our favorites anywhere. Tequila Social isn't the easiest to access by road, but if you're traveling to the AAC via The Katy Tail you won't miss the large, dog-friendly patio.

Best Sourdough Loaf

Oak Cliff Bread

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Croissants, cinnamon rolls, rye bread: it's all delicious at Oak Cliff Bread, but the sourdough loaves are the name of this bakery's game. The locally owned shop started out as a cottage bakery selling out of the Dallas Farmers Market and moved into a Tyler Station storefront last fall. The sourdough loaves are toasty on the outside and squishy on the inside and made fresh on the three days of the week (Thursday – Saturday) Oak Cliff Bread is open. Sourdough has become the trendiest loaf in recent years thanks to pandemic-era social media trends, but if you'd rather let the professionals handle bread baking, nobody does it better.

Best Chilaquiles

Taco Y Vino

Emma Ruby

It's the perfect hangover meal. Actually, we can't think of a time when it isn't perfect to have a plate of chilaquiles. And no one does chilaquiles better than Taco Y Vino. Since opening in Bishop Arts in 2019, Taco Y Vino has been named to pretty much every Dallas outlet's "Best Restaurants" list. The tacos and wine have received endless acclaim, but it is the chilaquiles, served daily until 3 p.m., that we are highlighting here. Crispy, bite sized chips are tossed in your choice of red or green salsa and loaded with your choice of protein and eggs over medium or scrambled.

Best Cereal

White Rock Granola

If you've grown weary of avocado toast for breakfast, it's time for White Rock Granola. It's made right here in Dallas, and you couldn't duplicate it if you tried. Choose from lots of flavors, but be sure to try the C4 Explosion, made with cinnamon, cashews, cranberries and a touch of cayenne pepper. It will make you want to get out of bed earlier than usual. Available online and from various Central Markets, Jimmy's, Opening Bell Coffee and, naturally, Rooster Home & Hardware and the Lakewood Ace Hardware (makes sense if you think about, but don't).

Best Bakery Delivery

Girl With Flour

You might have to work for this one, but it's well worth the effort. Girl With Flour bakes indescribably delicious sourdough bread, croissants, focaccia, fougasse (the French version of focaccia), "pop tarts" that will make you forget all about that outfit in Battle Creek and lots of other goodies. GWF (also known as Erika Lam Radtke) doesn't have a storefront but she delivers to an area that includes southern McKinney, Allen, Plano, Far North Dallas, Castle Hills and Frisco. Otherwise, if you're lucky, you can catch her at a pop-up such as White Rock Market (1450 Old Gate Lane, East Dallas) on Saturdays.

Best Place for a First Date

Spin Coffee and Vinyl

Carly Gravley

You can tell a lot about someone from both the music they like and their coffee order. Spin Coffee and Vinyl allows you to cut out some of the small talk and get right to those points. It's a hybrid cafe and record store, as the name suggests, that also has a cereal bar and board games available for guests. Hey, there's two other things you can find out about your date: their favorite cereal and how competitive they are.

  • 17290 Preston Rd., Dallas, 75252 Map

Best Dumplings

Jeng Chi

Since 1990, Jeng Chi has been a family-owned and operated Chinese and Taiwanese restaurant where the dumplings shine, particularly the steamed "juicy" dumplings made by hand daily and filled with a rich broth, pork, ginger and green onion. Noodle dishes are also popular as is the stir fry. As for the technique for eating a steaming dumpling: use the spoon to bite open the dumpling, but don't eat it yet; let it cool for a minute, then eat it.

Best Movie Theater Snacks

Angelika Film Center and Cafe

In a world of full-service dine-in theaters, the Angelika still has a humble concession counter where food and drinks are ordered and then schlepped by customers to their seats. It may be old fashioned in that regard (much to the relief of people who don't like their movie interrupted by servers), but the selection of snacks is more cutting edge than your standard bucket of popcorn. The cafe offers gourmet sandwiches, cookies and a full bar with a broad selection of wine, beer and craft cocktails.

Best Place to Eat Rare Cereal

The Spelled Milk

Carly May Gravley

This whimsical cereal bar in Bishop Arts has more than 100 different kinds of cereals, which is probably more than you thought existed. In addition to the classics you can find at the grocery store, The Spelled Milk serves cereal from all around the world, including gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly as well as a rotating selection of niche limited-edition flavors. The store is lined with vintage boxes, ads and murals, giving the place a museum-like quality. It's an experience worth putting on your pants and leaving the house for, the highest praise we can give to a bowl of cereal.

