Best Cereal

If you've grown weary of avocado toast for breakfast, it's time for White Rock Granola. It's made right here in Dallas, and you couldn't duplicate it if you tried. Choose from lots of flavors, but be sure to try the C4 Explosion, made with cinnamon, cashews, cranberries and a touch of cayenne pepper. It will make you want to get out of bed earlier than usual. Available online and from various Central Markets, Jimmy's, Opening Bell Coffee and, naturally, Rooster Home & Hardware and the Lakewood Ace Hardware (makes sense if you think about, but don't).