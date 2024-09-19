Originally a partnership with celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Georgie leaned on the high-end steakhouse theme when it opened in 2019. But owner Stephan Courseau quietly ended his partnership with Stone last year and handed the reins to R.J. Yoakum, most recently of Thomas Keller's French Laundry. At Georgie, Yoakum has revamped the menu, leaning on his French techniques as well as a willingness to break rules. New takes on classic dishes are paired with inventive flavor combinations, plated with a style that's worthy of the buzz among Dallas' dining media. Yoakum still claims to be learning and striving to make Georgie better, but we're wowed by the technique and creativity he's brought to the table.