Best Chicken Wings

If you're a wing enthusiast, look no further than Bad Chicken. These wings are slow-smoked and then flash-fried, resulting in tender, juicy meat without greasiness. With 26 flavors to choose from, including traditional buffalo styles and unique options like sweet pepper jelly, hot honey habanero, sweet Thai and Texas dust, there's something for everyone. And try some of the 20-plus choices of dipping sauces, which range from peanut butter and jelly to marshmallow sauce and white BBQ. If bone-in chicken wings are not your thing, check out the boneless nuggets, bowls, salads and sandwiches. If it involves a bird, Bad Chicken has it.