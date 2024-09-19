Since 1966, Jimmy's has been a Dallas favorite for imported groceries, wine and old-school Italian charisma. The same family, the DiCarlos, continues to run the spot. The small aisles here are full of hard-to-find goodies and a curated selection of Italian wines. The freezers are loaded with pasta and sauces to take home and make an amazing meal. But head to the back of the store for a muffaletta, Italian sub or meatball sandwich, all made to order. Go for an Italian beef with thinly sliced meat, oregano and peppers soaked in an au jus.