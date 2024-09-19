Best Desserts

The Blob at Parigi's might be the most iconic dessert in Dallas and lives somewhere between a mousse, a warm brownie and euphoria. Order it warm (duh) with a scoop of ice cream on top (for that hot meets cold experience). You can also order the half and half, which nets you peach cobbler. The great thing about Parigi's dessert menu is that the pie and cake offerings are updated weekly so everything is always fresh and new. It's hard to pass the siren call of The Blob, but we trust you can sort it out (and get two desserts).