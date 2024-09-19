Best Fusion Food

Cris and John, which opened in a small strip mall in 2017, is a wonderfully playful fusion of Vietnamese and Mexican street food, the brainchild of Cristina Mendez and John Pham. The phorrito, their take on a deconstructed bowl of pho inside a flour tortilla that is served with a side of pho broth for dipping, is perhaps the most popular offering, but don't overlook the birria tacos, bao buns or chicken wings. It also offers several $35–$60 platters for those of us with low impulse control who want to try it all.