 Best Hidden Gem 2024 | Best of Dallas® 2020
Best Hidden Gem

John's Backyard Grill

Hank Vaughn

Hidden away and hard to find? Check. Unpretentiously adorned and decorated? Check. Really good food that tastes homemade and is priced relatively low? Check. John's Backyard Grill ticks all the boxes. Located in the back of a Chevron gas station in Far North Dallas, John's offers mainly hamburgers and tacos, along with breakfast burritos, tortas and a quesadilla platter, but the burger is the star here. Juicy and thick, it captures exactly the flavor of that old Weber kettle grill from late July summer backyard patio cookouts, and at $8 (which includes above-average fries), it's a bargain.

Best Taqueria

Tortilleria el Maizal

Hank Vaughn

This place lives in the shadow of what used to be Valley View mall, in a small strip center that's a challenge to navigate because of the gas station that shares the parking lot. It's worth the effort. The corn is the star here, including tortillas made from heirloom corn varieties that come in a large range of colorful hues. It's a popular place for workers in the early morning or at lunchtime, and for good reason. We originally visited for the strawberry masa tamal, but everything's been good. There are several protein options for the tacos, and you can order a machete, a long slender tortilla stuffed full of goodness and fried that could probably feed a small family.

  • 5528 Alpha Rd., Dallas, 75240 Map

Best Korean

Sura Korean Bistro

Nick Reynolds

Sura translates to "a royal meal, the king's dinner" in Korean. And, yes, a meal at Sura Korean Bistro is indeed fit for a king. Before getting to your main course, you'll be treated to a dazzling carnival of small dishes (known as banchan) that'll leave your tastebuds spinning. The banchan is an experience in itself, but where Sura really shines is its immense menu of Korean-style barbecued meats and seafood selections. From richly marinated black Angus beef short ribs to braised pork ribs to spicy baby octopus and grilled flounder, Sura has it all.

  • 2240 Royal Lane, Dallas, 75229 Map

Best French Bistro

La Parisienne

Hank Vaughn

Located at The Star in Frisco, La Parisienne is smartly decorated in Tiffany blue with lots of warm, natural light. It captures the atmosphere of a French café that one might find on a hidden boulevard near Sacré-Cœur or along the banks of the Seine, but sans the thinly veiled contempt often felt just because of a perceived mispronunciation of the word demitasse or something. There's brunch, lunch and dinner, along with an afternoon tea, coffee, wine, cocktails and desserts. Starters include baked brie, a cheese plate and escargot, and there are quiches and croque monsieurs along with confit de canard and boeuf bourguignon, and an above-average French onion soup full of rich broth and topped with melted Swiss and a toasted crouton.

Best Cafe

Xaman Cafe

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Long conversations over single-origin coffee and mezcal brought this pre-Hispanic-influenced cafe and agave bar to life in Oak Cliff. The food and drink at Xaman Cafe is deeply rooted in the owners' Mexican heritage, and through it they can enjoy and feel what they've longed for. Tradition and modern classics are evenly divided across the two-page menu, with a complete drink section for coffee and cocktails. Experience a hot plate of chilaquiles verde to start your morning. It's best to pair this savory plate with something sweet, and the house-made Xaman horchata served with espresso on the side is the obvious choice. It'll take all your restraint not to steal the mugs each is served in.

Best Vietnamese

Bep Nha

Anish Holla

For an authentic start-to-finish Vietnamese meal in Dallas, look no further than Bep Nha, a jungle-themed Vietnamese oasis tucked away in the outskirts of the city. A fully Vietnamese menu — only loosely translated to English — speaks to the authenticity of the food, which ranges from bun bo hue, a spicy beef noodle soup, to the more commonly known banh mi, a crunchy bread filled with your choice of protein and served with a side of peanut sauce. End off with the ca phe trung nuong (egg coffee), topped with an indulgently creamy egg foam that has an almost-addicting flavor depth to it. Enjoy it all in a dining room festooned with jungle-themed greenery.

Best Indonesian

Bali Street Cafe

Nick Reynolds

When we were headed to Bali Street Café for a first look, it had us wondering: How many Indonesian restaurants are even in North Texas? Turns out, they're an exceedingly rare breed. Bali Street's tantalizingly aromatic soto betawi soup of braised beef tongue, tomato and potato in a velvety broth of coconut milk and lemongrass is divine. We also tried the rendang, which features tougher cuts of beef (such as the neck or shoulder) simmered for hours in coconut milk and spices until fork tender. How do you say delicious in Indonesian?

Best Chinese

Wu Wei Din

Kathy Tran

The beef noodle soup here has a cult following, but you can't go wrong with the xiao long bao (soup dumplings) either: delicious, delicate purses of pork and broth. This place is popular for its traditional Taiwanese cooking roots, but it knows how to please the masses with an entire section on the menu devoted to "America's Favorite Chinese Dishes." The pork and shrimp wontons are another treat and are available frozen as well, if you want to save them for a lazy day at the house. Most mains are priced around $12– $13, which is just nice. The staff is always friendly, which is extra nice.

Best Tex-Mex

Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina

Tucked into a little storefront on Greenville Avenue, Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina is as no-nonsense as it is cozy. The restaurant's namesake, Eddie Cervantes, has been a member of Dallas' Tex-Mex culinary scene since 1981, first with Primo's, then E Bar. His titular restaurant, which opened in 2018, is the result of figuring out a system — good nachos, better queso and strong margaritas — and perfecting it. This isn't the spot to go if you're looking to get a "Phone Eats First" Instagram shot. But if you're in the market for spicy salsa, cold beer and the ever-present sound of sizzling fajitas, there aren't many places in Dallas that do it better than Eddie's.

Best Indian

Sanjh Restaurant

Anisha Holla

A celebrated chef, world-renowned mixologist and passionate entrepreneur are all key factors driving the skyrocketing popularity of Sanjh, which has been referred to by many as Dallas's hottest new Indian restaurant. The high-end dining concept, which is the brainchild of serial Dallas entrepreneur Sanjay Joshi, specializes in what's branded as "creative Indian cuisine," a tagline that's upheld by menu options like smoked sweet potato chaat, goat-cheese-stuffed paneer and tangy blue cheese kulcha. Plant-based dishes like the saag anjeer kebab, a hand-pounded mix of spinach and sweet fig, pose lighter alternatives to options like the prawn mango curry or curried goat kebabs. End off with a ginormous $25 pin0x0303ata-style chocolate 'ladoo' that's broken apart at the table, while sipping Indian-inspired cocktails crafted by a world-famous mixologist. It's all served with eye-catching presentation in a moody ambiance.

