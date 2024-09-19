Best Ice Cream

Small-batch gourmet ice cream is churned onsite at Sweet Firefly. It's been a go-to in the Richardson area for one-of-a-kind flavors and well-done classics. It's local and woman-owned with a welcoming atmosphere for friends and families. If you eye the small sign above the ice cream case, you'll spot adult ice cream options by Cow Tippin Ice Cream like the piña colada flavored "Caught 'n the Rain" and other boozy churns. One scoop is plenty, but you can't choose just one here. The honey lavender and lemon-vanilla are a match made in heaven.