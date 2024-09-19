 Best Ice Cream 2024 | Sweet Firefly | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Ice Cream

Sweet Firefly

Aaren Prody

Small-batch gourmet ice cream is churned onsite at Sweet Firefly. It's been a go-to in the Richardson area for one-of-a-kind flavors and well-done classics. It's local and woman-owned with a welcoming atmosphere for friends and families. If you eye the small sign above the ice cream case, you'll spot adult ice cream options by Cow Tippin Ice Cream like the piña colada flavored "Caught 'n the Rain" and other boozy churns. One scoop is plenty, but you can't choose just one here. The honey lavender and lemon-vanilla are a match made in heaven.

Best Doughnuts

Moreish Donuts

Aaren Prody

You don't have to blink to miss this under-the-radar doughnut shop in Oak Cliff. The sign "Donut Hot Donuts" didn't give the impression that we struck a gold mine, but trust us, we did. They serve all the classics, but they're just slightly different than your average doughnut shop. It's all in the details: perfectly fried but not greasy. You can walk in and be welcomed by the friendly staff and walk out with a massive doughnut that costs you only $1. What a spot. Even if you shut your eyes and point at something, you'll walk out with something good. Just get there early for the best selection.

Best Chocolate

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Pastry chef Katherine Clapner founded Dude, Sweet Chocolate in 2009 with a mission to bend our perceptions of what chocolate can be. Using savory and sweet flavor profiles, along with quirky names, Dude will transform skepticism into addiction. Take FDA Chocolate Salami for instance, which has nary a bit of meat but rather figs, dates, almonds and dark chocolate mixed into a chocolate marzipan and formed into a salami-like tube. Fungus Amongus Soft Toffee goes great with a bit of cheese. And if you want to know why they call it Crack in Box, then try just one bite.

Best Hot Dog

Mike's Gemini Twin

Susie Oszustowicz

When you're standing in the warm, red-lighted embrace of Mike's Gemini Twin, a cocktail order is incomplete without an accompanying glizzy. The bar-top hot dog roaster is an unpretentious setup, but not much is better after a couple cold ones than the all-beef dog stuffed in a classic bun and served in a flimsy white paper tray. Drink deals — like the $12 dirty martini and dog combo offered on National Hot Dog Day — have solidified the weenies' rule over the swanky Cedars Bar.

Best Spanish Tapas

Si Tapas

Situated in an intimate and historic Uptown cottage, Si Tapas is ideal for a dressy date night or a casual happy hour. Spanish-style tapas offerings range from the traditional to the adventurous. Some of our favorite dishes include the cauliflower gratin, baby lamb chops and marinated baby shark. True to the Spanish ethos, Si Tapas' wine selection is as long as the food menu. If you find yourself out west, the restaurant recently expanded to a Fort Worth location.

Best Breakfast

Crickles and Co.

Taylor Adams
The pig press

As if we weren't already won over by the $15 mimosa carafes and house-made jams, the consistently low-to-no wait times on weekends make Crickles & Co. the best of the best. Open seating and the self-serve coffee bar make for an unpretentious dining experience. Everything is made from scratch, which is obvious from the first bite of buttermilk biscuit. The spicy bacon ciabatta, topped with bacon, fried eggs, tomato jelly, cheddar cheese and jalapeño aioli, was voted the best breakfast sandwich in Texas by Love Food.

4000 Cedar Springs Road

Best Place to Pregame an Event at the AAC

Tequila Social

Nick Reynolds

Located near the Katy Trail's famous Ice House, Tequila Social is just a hop, skip and a jump from the American Airlines Center. TVs and frozen margaritas are ideal for sipping through a pregame breakdown, and the crispy chicken flautas are some of our favorites anywhere. Tequila Social isn't the easiest to access by road, but if you're traveling to the AAC via The Katy Tail you won't miss the large, dog-friendly patio.

Best Sourdough Loaf

Oak Cliff Bread

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Croissants, cinnamon rolls, rye bread: it's all delicious at Oak Cliff Bread, but the sourdough loaves are the name of this bakery's game. The locally owned shop started out as a cottage bakery selling out of the Dallas Farmers Market and moved into a Tyler Station storefront last fall. The sourdough loaves are toasty on the outside and squishy on the inside and made fresh on the three days of the week (Thursday – Saturday) Oak Cliff Bread is open. Sourdough has become the trendiest loaf in recent years thanks to pandemic-era social media trends, but if you'd rather let the professionals handle bread baking, nobody does it better.

Best Chilaquiles

Taco Y Vino

Emma Ruby

It's the perfect hangover meal. Actually, we can't think of a time when it isn't perfect to have a plate of chilaquiles. And no one does chilaquiles better than Taco Y Vino. Since opening in Bishop Arts in 2019, Taco Y Vino has been named to pretty much every Dallas outlet's "Best Restaurants" list. The tacos and wine have received endless acclaim, but it is the chilaquiles, served daily until 3 p.m., that we are highlighting here. Crispy, bite sized chips are tossed in your choice of red or green salsa and loaded with your choice of protein and eggs over medium or scrambled.

Best Cereal

White Rock Granola

If you've grown weary of avocado toast for breakfast, it's time for White Rock Granola. It's made right here in Dallas, and you couldn't duplicate it if you tried. Choose from lots of flavors, but be sure to try the C4 Explosion, made with cinnamon, cashews, cranberries and a touch of cayenne pepper. It will make you want to get out of bed earlier than usual. Available online and from various Central Markets, Jimmy's, Opening Bell Coffee and, naturally, Rooster Home & Hardware and the Lakewood Ace Hardware (makes sense if you think about, but don't).

