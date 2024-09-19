Best Indonesian

When we were headed to Bali Street Café for a first look, it had us wondering: How many Indonesian restaurants are even in North Texas? Turns out, they're an exceedingly rare breed. Bali Street's tantalizingly aromatic soto betawi soup of braised beef tongue, tomato and potato in a velvety broth of coconut milk and lemongrass is divine. We also tried the rendang, which features tougher cuts of beef (such as the neck or shoulder) simmered for hours in coconut milk and spices until fork tender. How do you say delicious in Indonesian?