Best Italian Import

The first Eataly opened in Torino, Italy, in 2007 and eventually found its way to New York with locations near the Flatiron, Downtown and SoHo. Opening in Dallas at NorthPark Center late in 2020, this destination for all things Italian quickly became the go-to spot for those searching for hard-to-find ingredients, artisanal products or just a good prepared meal at one of its three sit-down restaurants. You can also have some wine at the wine bar, sample freshly made pasta or grab a slice of pizza after you pick up that pound of prosciutto from the extensive deli.