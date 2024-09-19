Best Japanese

Traditional Japanese food is served in a homey Japanese-style dining room at Okaeri Cafe, a Dallas favorite known for its zashiki, or traditional Japanese floor seating. Located in an unassuming building with few signs for guidance, the cafe-style restaurant specializes in both Japanese street food and beverages. Find a new comfort food in the Okaeri loaded fries, drizzled in spicy aioli, furikake and sliced green onion. And what's even more fun is cutting open the special omusoba, a fluffy Japanese omelet that hides a crave-worthy mound of stir-fried yakisoba noodles underneath. Finish with a slice of Japanese cheesecake and Asian-inspired beverages, and don't forget to snap an Instagram-worthy picture of the bento boxes, complete with a panda-shaped rice-and-seaweed roll.