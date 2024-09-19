Best Korean

The beef noodle soup here has a cult following, but you can't go wrong with the xiao long bao (soup dumplings) either: delicious, delicate purses of pork and broth. This place is popular for its traditional Taiwanese cooking roots, but it knows how to please the masses with an entire section on the menu devoted to "America's Favorite Chinese Dishes." The pork and shrimp wontons are another treat and are available frozen as well, if you want to save them for a lazy day at the house. Most mains are priced around $12– $13, which is just nice. The staff is always friendly, which is extra nice.