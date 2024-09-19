Best Korean

Sura translates to "a royal meal, the king's dinner" in Korean. And, yes, a meal at Sura Korean Bistro is indeed fit for a king. Before getting to your main course, you'll be treated to a dazzling carnival of small dishes (known as banchan) that'll leave your tastebuds spinning. The banchan is an experience in itself, but where Sura really shines is its immense menu of Korean-style barbecued meats and seafood selections. From richly marinated black Angus beef short ribs to braised pork ribs to spicy baby octopus and grilled flounder, Sura has it all.