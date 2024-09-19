Best Late-Night Grub

You're in the Lower Greenville/Knox-Henderson district, and time has faded from evening to the wee hours of the morning. You went through a parade of cocktails, and now you're starving. We've all been there. This is where Plomo comes in. Plomo, open until 4 a.m. on weekends, doles out a smorgasbord of after-hours, munchies-curing, specialty quesadillas, many named for notorious drug lords. Take the Escobar, for example: Stuffed with rib eye, melted Jack, avocado, elote and pickled red onion. Or the El Chapo, made of piquant pork chorizo, Jack, pico, pickled radish and cilantro. But our favorite may very well be the Vasquez, which has Caribbean jerk chicken, mango, jalapeños, pickled red onion, salsa verde and sriracha. And be sure to order your quesadillas "dirty."