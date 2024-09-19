Best Local Beer

While so much of the Dallas beer scene revels in variants of IPAs, it's a different local beer on the opposite end of the spectrum that we most love to see in various forms and flavors. The Temptress, Lakewood Brewing's beloved imperial milk stout, has been offered in mint, peanut butter, Oreo, raspberry and gingerbread forms, just to name a few. And they're all spectacular. Of course, the original base version is always enough to satiate us on its own. One of the most storied beers from one of the best breweries around will always be at the top of our list.