Best Local Beer Store

When the local craft brewery boom started over a decade ago, Lone Star Beverages in Carrollton was already slinging the best beers from not only local breweries but from the best craft breweries in Colorado, Oregon and elsewhere, including many few around here knew about. As the craft beer scene and tastes have evolved, so, too, has this shop. If there's a little-known IPA from Maine, a sour ale from Florida, a hard tea from New England or a slushy beer from Austin that you want but no one seems to have, you haven't checked Lone Star Beverages out yet.