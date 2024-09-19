Best Local Brewery

We love a good story of survival. Better yet, we love a good survival story that comes with amazing beer and pizza. Vector Brewing almost didn't open thanks to the 2019 federal government shutdown, but then in March 2020, of all months, it started slinging pints and pies. And boy has the Lake Highlands brewery been on a roll since. In 2023, Vector was named Brewery of the Year by the Texas Craft Brewers Association, and this year, the same group awarded Vector a bronze medal for its Rubus Rex barrel-aged saison-style ale. We think their Fine Swine pizza, packed with pig meat, is also award-worthy.