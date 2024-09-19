Best New Style of Pizza to Hit Dallas

If you've been bitten by the cold brew bug, you might want to pay Halcyon in Lower Greenville a visit. The nitro cold brew at Halcyon is smooth and sharp. Brewed for 24 hours with beans from Houston-based Katz Coffee, this cup of joe will have you buzzing like a bee. It's made the same way as the shop's regular cold brew, but it's infused with nitrogen, making it even smoother. When it's first poured, it comes out with a head, like beer out of a tap. Try it black or with cream. There's really no wrong way to go on this one.