Best New Style of Pizza to Hit Dallas

Just hitting the Dallas pizza scene this year is a new iteration of pizza called New Haven-style pizza, thanks to Fortunate Son, which recently opened in Garland. New Haven-style pizza, or "apizza," is known for its thin, charred crust, and Fortunate Son achieves this by using a special dough recipe and baking the pizzas in a high-temperature oven. Our favorites are the white clam pizza topped with fresh clams, garlic and grated cheese, and the Meatzilla, which is loaded with pepperoni, Calabrese sausage, Italian sausage, Texas wagyu meatballs, pancetta, mozzarella, ricotta, spicy honey and Calabrian chiles. It's a carnivore's dream come true.