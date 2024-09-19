 Best New Style of Pizza to Hit Dallas 2024 | Fortunate Son | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best New Style of Pizza to Hit Dallas

Fortunate Son

Angie Quebedeaux

Just hitting the Dallas pizza scene this year is a new iteration of pizza called New Haven-style pizza, thanks to Fortunate Son, which recently opened in Garland. New Haven-style pizza, or "apizza," is known for its thin, charred crust, and Fortunate Son achieves this by using a special dough recipe and baking the pizzas in a high-temperature oven. Our favorites are the white clam pizza topped with fresh clams, garlic and grated cheese, and the Meatzilla, which is loaded with pepperoni, Calabrese sausage, Italian sausage, Texas wagyu meatballs, pancetta, mozzarella, ricotta, spicy honey and Calabrian chiles. It's a carnivore's dream come true.

  • 500 Main St, Garland, Map

Best Barbecue Before the Rooster Crows

Meat U Anywhere

Angie Quebedeaux

Meat U Anywhere has earned its reputation as the best barbecue spot to visit before the rooster crows, thanks to its unique offering of delicious, authentic Texas barbecue starting as early as 6 a.m. This early opening time caters to the morning crowd, making it a go-to destination for the breakfast barbecue lovers, early risers and those looking to kick start their day with a hearty, flavorful meal. Alongside the mouth-watering brisket, ribs and sausage, Meat U Anywhere offers a range of homemade sides and sauces as well as smoked meat breakfast tacos. A commitment to excellence and early bird service set it apart as a premier barbecue destination.

Best Bakery

La Casita Bakeshop

Chris Wolfgang
Kouign amann

La Casita was a finalist for Outstanding Bakery in the 2024 James Beard Awards and we, too, have a huge crush on this Richardson bakery. Stellar croissants and pastries put them on the map in Dallas, but now there is a full monthly menu with unique creations and a full-on brunch menu. Preorders are essential to get your hands on a churro cruffin.

Best Boiled Crawfish

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse

Born and bred in Cajun country (Lafayette, Louisiana) Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving the Dallas area delicious Gulf seafood and crawfish for the last 35 years. It's best known for its boiled crawfish, which is sourced directly from Louisiana, ensuring they are plump, tender and bursting with flavor. They are boiled with a blend of Cajun spices, garlic and other secret ingredients, creating a harmonious explosion of flavors. For those who want an extra kick of zest and fire, we recommend ordering it with the "turbo" seasoning sprinkled on top.

Best Chicken Wings

Bad Chicken

Kathy Tran

If you're a wing enthusiast, look no further than Bad Chicken. These wings are slow-smoked and then flash-fried, resulting in tender, juicy meat without greasiness. With 26 flavors to choose from, including traditional buffalo styles and unique options like sweet pepper jelly, hot honey habanero, sweet Thai and Texas dust, there's something for everyone. And try some of the 20-plus choices of dipping sauces, which range from peanut butter and jelly to marshmallow sauce and white BBQ. If bone-in chicken wings are not your thing, check out the boneless nuggets, bowls, salads and sandwiches. If it involves a bird, Bad Chicken has it.

Best Desserts

Parigi

Lauren Drewes Daniels
A blueberry apple dessert topped with ice cream

The Blob at Parigi's might be the most iconic dessert in Dallas and lives somewhere between a mousse, a warm brownie and euphoria. Order it warm (duh) with a scoop of ice cream on top (for that hot meets cold experience). You can also order the half and half, which nets you peach cobbler. The great thing about Parigi's dessert menu is that the pie and cake offerings are updated weekly so everything is always fresh and new. It's hard to pass the siren call of The Blob, but we trust you can sort it out (and get two desserts).

Best Local Coffee Roaster

Eiland Coffee Roasters

Aaren Prody

Would you drive north of 635 for a cup of coffee? For Eiland Coffee Roasters, we sure would. Clay Eiland has helped build the foundation of specialty coffee in Dallas for over 25 years. What started as a 10-by-20-foot barn on his property has turned into a full-blown roastery (532 N. Interurban St), and a coffee shop (2701 Custer Parkway, No. 917) in Richardson. All of his beans are sourced directly and ethically from acclaimed coffee regions such as Ethiopia and Costa Rica, plus more offbeat regions like Papua New Guinea. Your first sip of his coffee will be similar to the experience Eiland had at Café Vita in Seattle, where he discovered what coffee could be.

Best Specialty Lattes

Hola Café

Each season, all of Oak Cliff anticipates the old favorites and exciting newcomers of Hola Café´s specialty drinks. Owner Jeniffer Ávila is a wizard behind the espresso machine with her banana, tiramisu and red velvet lattes that only come around once a year. The fortune cookie latte, banana matcha and marshmallow fluff mochas are other perfect excuses to turn Hola into your go-to coffee shop. Not that you would need one, anyway. People mark their calendars for these bad boys, and soon you will too.

Best Cold Brew

Halcyon Nitro Cold Brew

Jacob Vaughn

If you've been bitten by the cold brew bug, you might want to pay Halcyon in Lower Greenville a visit. The nitro cold brew at Halcyon is smooth and sharp. Brewed for 24 hours with beans from Houston-based Katz Coffee, this cup of joe will have you buzzing like a bee. It's made the same way as the shop's regular cold brew, but it's infused with nitrogen, making it even smoother. When it's first poured, it comes out with a head, like beer out of a tap. Try it black or with cream. There's really no wrong way to go on this one.

