Best Omakase

It seems as if we blinked, and Dallas was suddenly awash in omakase. While it can be intimidating to jump into a dinner full of unknowns and high prices, trust us that Tatsu is worth it. Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi learned the art of omakase from his father in Japan and showcases everything that omakase is meant to be, from brilliant cuts of fresh fish to the tradition and skill brought to bear in preparing them. He works with his wife, Hiroko, and the level of polished hospitality is nearly equal to the cuisine.