Best Oxtail

We had the privilege of visiting Kitchen + Kocktails (from restaurateur Kevin Kelley) in October. It made our Top 100 Restaurants in 2023, so yeah, Kitchen + Kocktails made an impression. One of the dishes we're still daydreaming about all these months later is the oxtail served over a fluffy bed of rice and savory Southern gravy. Good oxtail should fall right off the bone when picked up, which is precisely the case at this swanky downtown restaurant and bar. If you're into oxtail, it's hard to imagine anyplace doing it much better than Kitchen + Kocktails.