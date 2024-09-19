Best Patio

Paradiso's recently renovated patio certainly claims a top spot on the list of must-visit sites in the Dallas summertime. The coastal Mediterranean restaurant's central courtyard space boasts a grand allure, studded with colorful umbrellas, seating and a central fountain that just calls for pictures. Drop by for weekend brunch, when views are complemented by biscuits and gravy or the signature apricot-ricotta French toast, or at dinnertime, when the wood-fired pizza selection and handmade pastas make their debut. Unwind with $16 all-day cocktails, all while appreciating the quiet chatter and light music of the patio space.