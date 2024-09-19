Best Place to Eat Rare Cereal

This whimsical cereal bar in Bishop Arts has more than 100 different kinds of cereals, which is probably more than you thought existed. In addition to the classics you can find at the grocery store, The Spelled Milk serves cereal from all around the world, including gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly as well as a rotating selection of niche limited-edition flavors. The store is lined with vintage boxes, ads and murals, giving the place a museum-like quality. It's an experience worth putting on your pants and leaving the house for, the highest praise we can give to a bowl of cereal.