Best Place to Have Coffee and Not Work

The original, on Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas, is the type of charming spot you take out-of-towners or friends who aren't yet aware how cool you are. It helps that the coffee is fantastic. LDU Coffee now has five locations spread throughout Dallas, each carrying bold Australian flavors no other coffee shop can match. Yet much of the local chain's charms lies in the other ways it adheres to its Australian roots, namely the exceedingly kind owners and staff and the laid-back atmosphere, which is largely accomplished by the complete lack of Wi-Fi. Those owners want their guests to sit back, sip on coffee or espresso and then head on their merry way. Or, better yet, strike up conversation with the people around them.