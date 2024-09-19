Best Queso

E Bar made some headlines last year for its stance on serving people who smell like marijuana (short version: if you do, they don't). But aside from the no-bake business model, E Bar earns back some street cred with its killer queso. Skip the entry-level queso and opt for the namesake. It's a straightforward affair of white melted cheese with an island of seasoned ground beef flanked by domes of sour cream and guacamole dropped in the middle. A cup goes for $11.50, but make a bowl for $1.50 more and turn it into a meal on its own. We're not ones to judge.