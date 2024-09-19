Best Ramen

Start with a stellar batch of shrimp shumai steamed dumplings before diving into a bowl of ramen. There are plenty of broths to choose from: tonkatsu, black tonkatsu, baisen shoyu and miso. Can't decide? Order the half-and-half, which comes in a divided bowl allowing you to slurp two different types, topped with proteins like shrimp with shell on (for prime flavor) and chashu. They also serve sides of tsukemen if you're here for the noodles. Decked out in natural wood with semi-private booths and modern Japanese accents, this is a great date-night spot. There are also locations in Denton and Fort Worth.