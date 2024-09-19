Best Restaurant in Frisco

The pandemic wasn't kind to many restaurants, including Rich Vana's Heritage Table in Frisco. But out of a crisis, Heritage Table has reemerged as one of the best farm-to-table restaurants in the area. There are Southern-inspired classics like fried green tomatoes and chicken pot pie, or seasonally creative masterpieces like a wagyu beef shoulder served on a bed of sweet potato risotto or the aptly named Whole Beast, which exemplifies Vana's dedication to using as much as possible of every vegetable and protein that comes through the kitchen. The trek to Frisco is worth it for this Southern charmer that belongs in any discussion among the area's best dining establishments.