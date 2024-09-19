Best Roadside Watermelons

Williams James Norman founded his produce business more than a quarter-century ago and died in 2018. These days, you can still find Christian Luckett-Palmer parked in his truck on local Dallas roadsides carrying on his grandfather's legacy. Luckett-Palmer's truck bed is often crammed with immaculate South- and East Texas-sourced juicy watermelons and other organic fruits (peaches, plums, mangos, pineapples, cantaloupes and even Kool-Aid-brined pickles). The yellow watermelons, which are typically sweeter and have a more candied profile, are life-changing. For updates on when and where you can find Luckett-Palmer, check the PawPaw Facebook page.