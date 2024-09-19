Best Sandwich Shop

We have a bit of a one-track mind when it comes to delis. Got a good muffuletta? Then the rest of the menu could be rocks and broken glass on a roll and we wouldn't kick. Luckily, Weinberger's Deli on Main Street in downtown Grapevine does way better than that. It serves up a muffuletta that rivals the original found at Central Market & Deli in New Orleans' French Quarter. No, really and truly. And if a muffuletta is not your bag (you Philistine), you're in luck. Somehow, this little corner shop stores enough meats, cheese, condiments and sides to support a massive menu of originals and every classic sandwich imaginable, along with dogs, sausages, gyros and a lean Italian beef so good it would make a homesick Chicagoan cry ... if Chicagoans ever cried. That's only natural, seeing as the Grapevine deli is an outpost of an original string of delis born in the Windy City in 1952.