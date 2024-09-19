Best Seafood

Green Point opened on Knox Street in 2023, bringing coastal town breeziness to Weir Plaza. It's from the Katz Brothers Hospitality Group (Beverly's and Clifton Club). It's open for lunch and dinner, and a seat at the horseshoe-shaped bar in the middle of the restaurant is a great perch. The space is chic and unfussy. Service is attentive but not stuffy. Oysters on the half shell are fresh and vary by day. Seafood is sourced from around the world and procured daily. If you're peckish and looking to indulge, order the La Perla Tower with 10 oysters, eight jumbo cocktail shrimp and chilled lobster tail for $95. Fun note: the drink menu is larger than the food menu.