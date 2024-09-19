Best Soul Food

If your restaurant has micheladas in the name, you better be good at them, and La Toxica Mariscos Y Micheladas is. This Mexican seafood destination is in the heart of Deep Ellum, and here, they make micheladas from scratch, beginning with a house michelada mix made daily. Choose your beer (a Mexican beer; anything else would be uncivilized), and then let the bartenders at La Toxica work their magic, merging your lager with tomato juice, freshly squeezed limes and a symphony of assorted sauces and spices. When done right, a good michelada can beat the pants off a bloody mary. Go for the Michelada Preparada, which comes rimmed with jumbo shrimp alongside Takis and seasoned sliced cucumbers.