Best Soul Food

We love standing in line for barbecue in Texas, but in Dallas, we add soul food to the list of cuisine we'll tolerate waiting for. Swing by Sweet Georgia Brown on Ledbetter during the week for an early lunch and you might notice an easily navigated line waiting for the doors to open at 11 a.m, something that's been happening for decades. From there, your patience will be rewarded with plates full of flavorful, tender collard greens, black-eyed peas, decadent macaroni and cheese and any of the droolworthy meat options, although we're partial to the beef tips special when it's available.