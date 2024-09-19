 Best Soul Food 2024 | Sweet Georgia Brown | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Soul Food

Sweet Georgia Brown

Nick Reynolds

We love standing in line for barbecue in Texas, but in Dallas, we add soul food to the list of cuisine we'll tolerate waiting for. Swing by Sweet Georgia Brown on Ledbetter during the week for an early lunch and you might notice an easily navigated line waiting for the doors to open at 11 a.m, something that's been happening for decades. From there, your patience will be rewarded with plates full of flavorful, tender collard greens, black-eyed peas, decadent macaroni and cheese and any of the droolworthy meat options, although we're partial to the beef tips special when it's available.

Best Fish and Chips

The Crafty Irishman

The Crafty Irishman

Alan Kearny has been called Dallas' "pub king" for good reason. No matter how many Irish joints he opens, the quality and authentic feel and tastes are never diluted. Sure, there are plenty of pub favorites on the menu at The Crafty Isrishman, one of two downtown pubs on Main Street that Kearny owns, but the Howth beer-battered fish and chips, consisting of decadently thick slabs of cod, is the precious sort of standard that could keep anyone from needing to view the menu before ordering. While you're there, have the bartender pull you a black and tan as well.

  • 1800 Main St., Dallas, 75201 Map

Best Vegan

Vegan Food House

E.Mayne
Cauliflower wings

This vegan restaurant just off West Davis near the Bishop Arts District offers a variety of plant-based mains such as pizza, burgers, boudin balls and wings. This great date-night spot is in an old house with a warm and inviting atmosphere, thanks to its stylish wooden plank decor. Go for the Southern Dinner Catch with fried oyster mushrooms, corn, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and garlic toast. The Cajun nacho fries come with cheese sauce, peppers, pico and jalapeño ranch.

Best Pho

Vietnam

Lauren Drewes Daniels

This East Dallas restaurant has been serving piping hot bowls of pho since 1996. If a Budha statue and altar are a marker of a good pho restaurant for you, well, sit anywhere you'd like. There are more than 100 menu items, so ordering might feel overwhelming. Perhaps just skip the menu and order brisket pho. Service is attentive and consistent. Start with an order of the Vietnamese crepes and end with a cup of Vietnamese coffee.

Best Local Brewery

Vector Brewing

Courtesy of Vector Brewing

We love a good story of survival. Better yet, we love a good survival story that comes with amazing beer and pizza. Vector Brewing almost didn't open thanks to the 2019 federal government shutdown, but then in March 2020, of all months, it started slinging pints and pies. And boy has the Lakewood brewery been on a roll since. In 2023, Vector was named Brewery of the Year by the Texas Craft Brewers Association, and this year, the same group awarded Vector a bronze medal for its Rubus Rex barrel-aged saison-style ale. We think their Fine Swine pizza, packed with pig meat, is also award-worthy.

Best Happy Hour

Harwood Arms

Alison McLean
Shepherd's Pie

Harwood Arms in the Harwood District has a happy hour that runs 4–7 p.m., Monday – Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. During that time you can get five plates all priced at $6 and $7 that are smaller versions of items from the regular menu like Reuben Fries topped with corned beef, Swiss and Mornay sauce. The white bean dip is fresh and light. The Guinness braised short rib sliders have heft. Drinks, you ask? You better watch out on those $7 rosemary cucumber gimlet martinis; they go down way too easily. Four other drinks for $7 include an Irish mule, a whiskey sour, a spicy margarita and an old fashioned.

Best Beer Selection

Dot's Hop House

Mikel Galicia

Dot's should be the start and finish in any conversation about sampling a pint of suds. Let's start with the famed 99 taps; sure four of them are dedicated to wine and kombucha, but that still leaves 95 options to fill your beer cravings, from a hoppy IPA to sturdy nitros and stouts and everything in between. The dog-friendly beer garden at Dot's is one of our favorite places to post up in the city, with lively music and friendly waitstaff. Don't forget to order a burger and some duck-fat cheese fries with your beer.

Best Liquor Store

Perrault

Nick Reynolds

Located at Mockingbird Station, Perrault is a chic specialty wine and spirits store with a focus on superior quality and consumer education. The boutique wine selection was curated by Perrault's in-house sommelier, Christina Chilcoat, and the liquor was selected by owner Fausto Vallejo. Everything on Perrault's shelves is personally tasted and approved. It also offers immersive wine classes, tasting events, private cellar management, custom gift baskets, Reidel glassware, local chocolates from Kate Weisser and CocoAndre, educational wine and spirit books, cocktail and wine accessories, and an artisan cheese and charcuterie program. Did we miss anything? Yeah, Perrault is the ultimate liquor store.

Best Margarita

Ayahuasca Cantina

Lauren Drewes Daniels

This sultry mezcaleria, pulqueria and tequila lounge recently made Esquire's exclusive list of Best Bars in America, the only Dallas spot on the list. Every bottle behind the bar is from Mexico (even the gin and wine), all of which, along with dishes, showcase Mexico's rich heritage. Esquire suggests a flight of sotol, but don't ignore the humble clarified margarita topped with a light frothy foam with a hint of flavor that changes seasonally. It's one of the smoothest margaritas in a city with literally thousands. Ayahuasca is located behind Xaman Cafe. There's no sign pointing the way so just walk through the cafe to the door in the back. Reservations are recommended.

Best Michelada

La Toxica Mariscos Y Micheladas

Nick Reynolds

If your restaurant has micheladas in the name, you better be good at them, and La Toxica Mariscos Y Micheladas is. This Mexican seafood destination is in the heart of Deep Ellum, and here, they make micheladas from scratch, beginning with a house michelada mix made daily. Choose your beer (a Mexican beer; anything else would be uncivilized), and then let the bartenders at La Toxica work their magic, merging your lager with tomato juice, freshly squeezed limes and a symphony of assorted sauces and spices. When done right, a good michelada can beat the pants off a bloody mary. Go for the Michelada Preparada, which comes rimmed with jumbo shrimp alongside Takis and seasoned sliced cucumbers.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation