Best Sourdough Loaf

Croissants, cinnamon rolls, rye bread: it's all delicious at Oak Cliff Bread, but the sourdough loaves are the name of this bakery's game. The locally owned shop started out as a cottage bakery selling out of the Dallas Farmers Market and moved into a Tyler Station storefront last fall. The sourdough loaves are toasty on the outside and squishy on the inside and made fresh on the three days of the week (Thursday – Saturday) Oak Cliff Bread is open. Sourdough has become the trendiest loaf in recent years thanks to pandemic-era social media trends, but if you'd rather let the professionals handle bread baking, nobody does it better.