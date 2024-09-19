Best Sourdough Loaf

If you're a crust person, Humble Pie is your pie shop. The fruit pies here all have a thick pastry crust as comforting as grandma's quilt. The traditional apple pie is loaded with 2 pounds of apples (tart Granny Smith and sweet Gala) and topped with a thick crust. The Damn Fine Cherry uses tart and sweet cherries. The Hell Pepper Peach is a traditional Southern pie in which the peaches are tossed with one Carolina reaper pepper, each bite a bit of sweet and heat. The Bayou Goo pie is made with cream cheese, candied pecans and chocolate cream all covered with chantilly cream, more chocolate and candied pecans. They also have mini pies if you want to try one of everything, which of course you do.