Best New Restaurant

Radici

Alison McLean

It's safe to say most of Dallas was keen to try chef Tiffany Derry's latest restaurant, Radici, and when the doors finally opened in May, we weren't disappointed. Located next to Derry's much-lauded Roots Southern Table, Radici brings Derry's takes on classic Italian with a wood-charred twist. Between co-owner Tom Foley's Italian heritage and Derry's long history of cooking Italian cuisine, Radici has hit its mark. Our first look led us to culinary delights such as coniglio alla gricia (casarecce pasta with braised rabbit and pork) and braciole di masala pork chop that showcased how open flame cooking and Italian can blend together with panache.

Best Chef

R.J. Yoakum, Georgie

Courtesy of Georgie

Originally a partnership with celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Georgie leaned on the high-end steakhouse theme when it opened in 2019. But owner Stephan Courseau quietly ended his partnership with Stone last year and handed the reins to R.J. Yoakum, most recently of Thomas Keller's French Laundry. At Georgie, Yoakum has revamped the menu, leaning on his French techniques as well as a willingness to break rules. New takes on classic dishes are paired with inventive flavor combinations, plated with a style that's worthy of the buzz among Dallas' dining media. Yoakum still claims to be learning and striving to make Georgie better, but we're wowed by the technique and creativity he's brought to the table.

Best Italian

Via Triozzi

Alison McLean
Cacio y pepe

Via Triozzi opened last year on Greenville Avenue, but for chef and owner Leigh Hutchinson, the restaurant was 17 years in the making. It's the Italian restaurant much of Dallas craves, with authentic old-world flavors presented in a casually classy and inviting space. Start with some wine from Via Triozzi's impressive list of accessible reds and whites, then sit back and let Hutchinson make you feel right at home with handcrafted pasta, seasonal vegetables and, if you're up for it, a splurge-worthy bistecca alla Fiorentina porterhouse for two that will leave you speechless with delight.

Best Barbecue

Cattleack Barbecue

Chris Wolfgang

In the interest of full disclosure, we were slightly concerned when we learned last year that Todd David had sold Cattleack Barbecue. David's barbecue prowess started as a post-retirement hobby that blossomed into a full-time business, and Cattleack became synonymous with the best barbecue in the state and an easy recommendation to anyone who asked us. We needn't have worried; Cattleack's new owner, Andrew Castelan, had worked for David for the previous six years, allowing his barbecue passion to grow. Under Castelan's guidance, Cattleack is still the same gem, just slightly more accessible. It has added Wednesday lunch hours, and is open the first Saturday of the month as well. The same stellar barbecue, served on more days? That's a change we can get on board with.

Best Steakhouse

Al Biernat's

Gus Schmiege

Al Biernat's is an old-school Dallas institution and steakhouse destination. Since the Oak Lawn location opened in 1998 (there's a second location in North Dallas), Al Biernat's has developed a reputation for high-end steaks and chops, a stellar wine selection and spot-on service. While prime and wagyu steaks take center stage, don't sleep on the seafood options if something from the water is more your speed. And don't take our word for it. When the Texas Rangers won their first World Series last fall, the team headed here for a post-parade dinner celebration. If it's good enough for the world champs, it's good enough for us.

Best Mediterranean

The Mayor's House by Selda

Hank Vaughn

A historic house on North Zang Boulevard that has been in and out of development deals for years has finally been repurposed into a Mediterranean restaurant from the same folks who brought us Selda Mediterranean Grill in North Dallas. Focusing primarily on Turkish-inspired fare, The Mayor's House by Selda offers several dining areas, including an outside wraparound porch as well as a second-floor balcony, that are eclectically decorated and staged, providing a relaxed and warm atmosphere in which to dine. The kababs and hummus are all on point, and the Turkish tea expertly served, but the lavas puffy bread, hot and still steaming fresh from the oven, is the chef's kiss here.

Best Hidden Gem

John's Backyard Grill

Hank Vaughn

Hidden away and hard to find? Check. Unpretentiously adorned and decorated? Check. Really good food that tastes homemade and is priced relatively low? Check. John's Backyard Grill ticks all the boxes. Located in the back of a Chevron gas station in Far North Dallas, John's offers mainly hamburgers and tacos, along with breakfast burritos, tortas and a quesadilla platter, but the burger is the star here. Juicy and thick, it captures exactly the flavor of that old Weber kettle grill from late July summer backyard patio cookouts, and at $8 (which includes above-average fries), it's a bargain.

Best Taqueria

Tortilleria el Maizal

Hank Vaughn

This place lives in the shadow of what used to be Valley View mall, in a small strip center that's a challenge to navigate because of the gas station that shares the parking lot. It's worth the effort. The corn is the star here, including tortillas made from heirloom corn varieties that come in a large range of colorful hues. It's a popular place for workers in the early morning or at lunchtime, and for good reason. We originally visited for the strawberry masa tamal, but everything's been good. There are several protein options for the tacos, and you can order a machete, a long slender tortilla stuffed full of goodness and fried that could probably feed a small family.

  • 5528 Alpha Rd., Dallas, 75240 Map

Best Korean

Sura Korean Bistro

Nick Reynolds

Sura translates to "a royal meal, the king's dinner" in Korean. And, yes, a meal at Sura Korean Bistro is indeed fit for a king. Before getting to your main course, you'll be treated to a dazzling carnival of small dishes (known as banchan) that'll leave your tastebuds spinning. The banchan is an experience in itself, but where Sura really shines is its immense menu of Korean-style barbecued meats and seafood selections. From richly marinated black Angus beef short ribs to braised pork ribs to spicy baby octopus and grilled flounder, Sura has it all.

  • 2240 Royal Lane, Dallas, 75229 Map

Best French Bistro

La Parisienne

Hank Vaughn

Located at The Star in Frisco, La Parisienne is smartly decorated in Tiffany blue with lots of warm, natural light. It captures the atmosphere of a French café that one might find on a hidden boulevard near Sacré-Cœur or along the banks of the Seine, but sans the thinly veiled contempt often felt just because of a perceived mispronunciation of the word demitasse or something. There's brunch, lunch and dinner, along with an afternoon tea, coffee, wine, cocktails and desserts. Starters include baked brie, a cheese plate and escargot, and there are quiches and croque monsieurs along with confit de canard and boeuf bourguignon, and an above-average French onion soup full of rich broth and topped with melted Swiss and a toasted crouton.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

