Best New Restaurant

It's safe to say most of Dallas was keen to try chef Tiffany Derry's latest restaurant, Radici, and when the doors finally opened in May, we weren't disappointed. Located next to Derry's much-lauded Roots Southern Table, Radici brings Derry's takes on classic Italian with a wood-charred twist. Between co-owner Tom Foley's Italian heritage and Derry's long history of cooking Italian cuisine, Radici has hit its mark. Our first look led us to culinary delights such as coniglio alla gricia (casarecce pasta with braised rabbit and pork) and braciole di masala pork chop that showcased how open flame cooking and Italian can blend together with panache.