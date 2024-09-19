Best Specialty Lattes

Each season, all of Oak Cliff anticipates the old favorites and exciting newcomers of Hola Café´s specialty drinks. Owner Jeniffer Ávila is a wizard behind the espresso machine with her banana, tiramisu and red velvet lattes that only come around once a year. The fortune cookie latte, banana matcha and marshmallow fluff mochas are other perfect excuses to turn Hola into your go-to coffee shop. Not that you would need one, anyway. People mark their calendars for these bad boys, and soon you will too.