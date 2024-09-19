Best Taqueria

This place lives in the shadow of what used to be Valley View mall, in a small strip center that's a challenge to navigate because of the gas station that shares the parking lot. It's worth the effort. The corn is the star here, including tortillas made from heirloom corn varieties that come in a large range of colorful hues. It's a popular place for workers in the early morning or at lunchtime, and for good reason. We originally visited for the strawberry masa tamal, but everything's been good. There are several protein options for the tacos, and you can order a machete, a long slender tortilla stuffed full of goodness and fried that could probably feed a small family.