Best Taste of Argentina

La Boca Gelato

Anisha Holla

Much like in soccer, Argentine ice cream scores like no other. (Just ask the founder of Talenti, who built a retail empire following an Argentine helado recipe). And there's no greater treat than having it delivered, as is tradition on a Buenos Aires summer night. If you fall outside the 30-mile radius for delivery (check the website), go visit a friend and casually order it for dessert, even if you sort of hate your friend; it's that good. La Boca, named after a famously colorful BA neighborhood, has mastered Argentine-style ice cream to creamy perfection. The customer service is unparalleled, and La Boca will even throw in soccer-themed stickers of the flag and of the GOAT Messi's jersey or add a generous new flavor sample with your order. The chocolate-chip dulce de leche flavor is as sexy as tango, but sign up for emails to get the scoop on La Boca's seasonal and latest flavors.

Best Sandwich Shop

Weinberger's Deli

We have a bit of a one-track mind when it comes to delis. Got a good muffuletta? Then the rest of the menu could be rocks and broken glass on a roll and we wouldn't kick. Luckily, Weinberger's Deli on Main Street in downtown Grapevine does way better than that. It serves up a muffuletta that rivals the original found at Central Market & Deli in New Orleans' French Quarter. No, really and truly. And if a muffuletta is not your bag (you Philistine), you're in luck. Somehow, this little corner shop stores enough meats, cheese, condiments and sides to support a massive menu of originals and every classic sandwich imaginable, along with dogs, sausages, gyros and a lean Italian beef so good it would make a homesick Chicagoan cry ... if Chicagoans ever cried. That's only natural, seeing as the Grapevine deli is an outpost of an original string of delis born in the Windy City in 1952.

