Best Tater Tots

Gemma

Angie Quebedeaux
Tator tots

The tater tots fried in duck fat at Gemma are a decadent and indulgent treat that redefines a classic favorite. The duck fat imparts a rich, savory flavor and an extra layer of crispiness that is simply unparalleled. The inside remains light and fluffy, providing a perfect contrast to the crunchy exterior. Accompanying these gourmet tater tots is a smoked malt vinegar aioli that adds a complex, tangy twist. This dish is a standout at Gemma and pairs nicely with steak, duck or chicken with a sophisticated take on a beloved comfort food.

Best Pizza

South Polk Pizzeria

Chef Terrill Burnett at South Polk Pizzeria in Oak Cliff classifies his pizza as "Neo-New York style," a cross between Neapolitan and New York. The result is a thin crust with a nice little bounce. The Detroit native, who was junior chef at Nobu and also worked in the kitchen at Knife, makes as much as he can from scratch, including the pizza sauce and ranch dressing. The sausage is from Jimmy's, and he also carries halal beef, turkey pepperoni and vegan cheese as options. There's a small dining room here, but many orders are to-go, which is made easy on the website. Try the cup-and-char pepperoni with sausage and a hot honey drizzle.

Best Come Back

The Grapevine

Lauren Drewes Daniels

In 2023, The Grapevine Bar had to move from its original location on Maple Avenue after the building and land were sold, and we were, admittedly, a bit panicked. Would it be able to transition to a new space and take with it the quirky, laid-back feel it so uniquely offered? Not only is it the same come-one-come-all vibe that never takes anything too seriously, now there's just much more space, with several outdoor courtyards to smoke ciggies and sip a strong frozen cocktail.

Best Mac and Cheese

Hudson House

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Hudson House has a lot going for it: a great burger, good happy hour and the entire seafood menu. So, the humble mac and cheese may fly under the radar, but no visit here should go without a side of the comforting dish. In fact, it's worth a trip alone. It's worth frequent-flyer miles. Swirly fusilli pasta packs in the smooth cheese. A thick layer of lightly broiled cheese lies atop the dish, like a quilted blanket. A perfect balance of rich, smooth and gluttonous, this is superior mac and cheese.

Best Road Trip Dessert

Dessert Avenue

Anisha Holla

Royally plated desserts, intricately patterned crepes and huge chocolate fountains are all trademarks of Dessert Avenue, a new dessert-themed cafe in Murphy. A 13-page menu of desserts makes decisions here a sinfully challenging task, but a delightful one for the sweet-toothed. Patrons can find a safe start in any of Dessert Avenue's five signature crepes, filled with fruits, creams and syrups before being enveloped in a cascade of hot chocolate fondue; or with the pastries, sourced directly from local bakers. Fried cheesecake, molten lava cake and a signature sizzling brownie plate are other standouts on the menu that prove tempting, especially during late-night hours.208 W. FM 544, No. 106, Murphy

Best Deli

Jimmy's Food Store

Lauren Dewes Daniels

Since 1966, Jimmy's has been a Dallas favorite for imported groceries, wine and old-school Italian charisma. The same family, the DiCarlos, continues to run the spot. The small aisles here are full of hard-to-find goodies and a curated selection of Italian wines. The freezers are loaded with pasta and sauces to take home and make an amazing meal. But head to the back of the store for a muffaletta, Italian sub or meatball sandwich, all made to order. Go for an Italian beef with thinly sliced meat, oregano and peppers soaked in an au jus.

Best Ramen

Hanabi Ramen

Aaren Prody

Start with a stellar batch of shrimp shumai steamed dumplings before diving into a bowl of ramen. There are plenty of broths to choose from: tonkatsu, black tonkatsu, baisen shoyu and miso. Can't decide? Order the half-and-half, which comes in a divided bowl allowing you to slurp two different types, topped with proteins like shrimp with shell on (for prime flavor) and chashu. They also serve sides of tsukemen if you're here for the noodles. Decked out in natural wood with semi-private booths and modern Japanese accents, this is a great date-night spot. There are also locations in Denton and Fort Worth.

Best State Fair Hack

Southside Steaks and Cakes

Lauren Drewes Daniels

The State Fair of Texas lasts about a month in the fall, but you can get bonafide fried food treats year-round at this South Dallas restaurant. Southside Steaks & Cakes won a Big Tex award in 2022 for its Peanut Butter Paradise, which is a honey bun rolled in funnel cake batter and injected with caramel before getting a dunk in a deep fryer. It's then topped with peanut butter and chocolate. You can also get cheesesteaks, which are a favorite at the State Fair.

Best Seafood

Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar

Hank Vaughn

Green Point opened on Knox Street in 2023, bringing coastal town breeziness to Weir Plaza. It's from the Katz Brothers Hospitality Group (Beverly's and Clifton Club). It's open for lunch and dinner, and a seat at the horseshoe-shaped bar in the middle of the restaurant is a great perch. The space is chic and unfussy. Service is attentive but not stuffy. Oysters on the half shell are fresh and vary by day. Seafood is sourced from around the world and procured daily. If you're peckish and looking to indulge, order the La Perla Tower with 10 oysters, eight jumbo cocktail shrimp and chilled lobster tail for $95. Fun note: the drink menu is larger than the food menu.

  • 3129 Knox St., Dallas, 75205 Map

Best Restaurant Doing Good

Norma's Cafe

Norma's Cafe

Norma's has been attracting fans of home cooking since 1956. For more than 30 years on Thanksgiving, the Oak Cliff restaurant has been opened to people who can't afford a dinner, and the line is down the block. For its anniversary this year it offered plates of chicken-fried steak and slices for cake for $1.85, prices from the year it opened. The proceeds, $12,500, were donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas.

