Best Tater Tots

Chef Terrill Burnett at South Polk Pizzeria in Oak Cliff classifies his pizza as "Neo-New York style," a cross between Neapolitan and New York. The result is a thin crust with a nice little bounce. The Detroit native, who was junior chef at Nobu and also worked in the kitchen at Knife, makes as much as he can from scratch, including the pizza sauce and ranch dressing. The sausage is from Jimmy's, and he also carries halal beef, turkey pepperoni and vegan cheese as options. There's a small dining room here, but many orders are to-go, which is made easy on the website. Try the cup-and-char pepperoni with sausage and a hot honey drizzle.