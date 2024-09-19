Best Tater Tots

The tater tots fried in duck fat at Gemma are a decadent and indulgent treat that redefines a classic favorite. The duck fat imparts a rich, savory flavor and an extra layer of crispiness that is simply unparalleled. The inside remains light and fluffy, providing a perfect contrast to the crunchy exterior. Accompanying these gourmet tater tots is a smoked malt vinegar aioli that adds a complex, tangy twist. This dish is a standout at Gemma and pairs nicely with steak, duck or chicken with a sophisticated take on a beloved comfort food.