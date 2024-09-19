Best Tex-Mex

Tucked into a little storefront on Greenville Avenue, Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina is as no-nonsense as it is cozy. The restaurant's namesake, Eddie Cervantes, has been a member of Dallas' Tex-Mex culinary scene since 1981, first with Primo's, then E Bar. His titular restaurant, which opened in 2018, is the result of figuring out a system — good nachos, better queso and strong margaritas — and perfecting it. This isn't the spot to go if you're looking to get a "Phone Eats First" Instagram shot. But if you're in the market for spicy salsa, cold beer and the ever-present sound of sizzling fajitas, there aren't many places in Dallas that do it better than Eddie's.