Best Tex-Mex

In September 2023, former Nobu chef Shine Tamaoki brought Pearl to the roster of Japanese dining in Dallas at a time when the cuisine was in the forefront of the city's culinary spotlight. Using fresh fish brought in daily from both coasts, Japan and New Zealand, combined with house-made ingredients, he creates elegant dishes that can be enjoyed by sushi experts or novices. The only regret you'll have coming here is not getting a seat at the sushi bar, where the hospitality really shines. All eyes will be on you and your torched salmon roll as flames dance over this dish as it's being served. Also, not sushi-related, but the Japanese fish and chips were easily one of the best things we ate last year.