Best Tex-Mex

Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina

Tucked into a little storefront on Greenville Avenue, Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina is as no-nonsense as it is cozy. The restaurant's namesake, Eddie Cervantes, has been a member of Dallas' Tex-Mex culinary scene since 1981, first with Primo's, then E Bar. His titular restaurant, which opened in 2018, is the result of figuring out a system — good nachos, better queso and strong margaritas — and perfecting it. This isn't the spot to go if you're looking to get a "Phone Eats First" Instagram shot. But if you're in the market for spicy salsa, cold beer and the ever-present sound of sizzling fajitas, there aren't many places in Dallas that do it better than Eddie's.

Best Indian

Sanjh Restaurant

Anisha Holla

A celebrated chef, world-renowned mixologist and passionate entrepreneur are all key factors driving the skyrocketing popularity of Sanjh, which has been referred to by many as Dallas's hottest new Indian restaurant. The high-end dining concept, which is the brainchild of serial Dallas entrepreneur Sanjay Joshi, specializes in what's branded as "creative Indian cuisine," a tagline that's upheld by menu options like smoked sweet potato chaat, goat-cheese-stuffed paneer and tangy blue cheese kulcha. Plant-based dishes like the saag anjeer kebab, a hand-pounded mix of spinach and sweet fig, pose lighter alternatives to options like the prawn mango curry or curried goat kebabs. End off with a ginormous $25 pin0x0303ata-style chocolate 'ladoo' that's broken apart at the table, while sipping Indian-inspired cocktails crafted by a world-famous mixologist. It's all served with eye-catching presentation in a moody ambiance.

Best Restaurant for Kids

Cenzo's Pizza

Theressa Velazquez

Kids, right? So great. Never annoying. If you have little ones in your keep who need to burn off a little energy, Cenzo's has an enclosed area for frolicking. But who says going out with the kids means settling for bad chicken nuggets? You're the boss. Take control. Start with an appetizer like whipped ricotta or fried artichokes and crispy salami. The pizza menu is broken into red and white options; the Clinton comes with mozzarella, lemon ricotta, Calabrian chili crisp and pistachios. Sandwiches include an Italian deli, meatball, Italian beef and fancy fried bologna. There's soft serve too.

Best Japanese

Okaeri Cafe

Hank Vaughn
Katsu nuggets kids meal

Traditional Japanese food is served in a homey Japanese-style dining room at Okaeri Cafe, a Dallas favorite known for its zashiki, or traditional Japanese floor seating. Located in an unassuming building with few signs for guidance, the cafe-style restaurant specializes in both Japanese street food and beverages. Find a new comfort food in the Okaeri loaded fries, drizzled in spicy aioli, furikake and sliced green onion. And what's even more fun is cutting open the special omusoba, a fluffy Japanese omelet that hides a crave-worthy mound of stir-fried yakisoba noodles underneath. Finish with a slice of Japanese cheesecake and Asian-inspired beverages, and don't forget to snap an Instagram-worthy picture of the bento boxes, complete with a panda-shaped rice-and-seaweed roll.

Best Diner

Chubby's

Nick Reynolds

Since 1987 Chubby's has been pushing out tall stacks of pancakes alongside chicken-fried steak, which is folded in half so it fits on the plate. The home-style fare far surpasses typical chain diners, keeping regulars coming to its two locations (Lake Highlands and South Oak Cliff). Go for a stack of banana nut pancakes with walnuts, biscuits and gravy or buttered grits. The menu is huge, and there's something for everyone, but the chicken-fried steak is a must.

Best Omakase

Tatsu

Alison McLean

It seems as if we blinked, and Dallas was suddenly awash in omakase. While it can be intimidating to jump into a dinner full of unknowns and high prices, trust us that Tatsu is worth it. Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi learned the art of omakase from his father in Japan and showcases everything that omakase is meant to be, from brilliant cuts of fresh fish to the tradition and skill brought to bear in preparing them. He works with his wife, Hiroko, and the level of polished hospitality is nearly equal to the cuisine.

Best Thai

CrushCraft Thai Eats

Joy Zhang

If you're looking for drunken noodles and green curry that has received Guy Fieri's seal of approval, Uptown's CrushCraft Thai Eats is the spot. The restaurant is run by Jack Nuchkasem, who was born and raised in Bangkok and is no stranger to street food. CrushCraft's hearty portions outsize the traditional street vendor, though, and the $12 curries and fried rice dishes make CrushCraft one of the few restaurants in Dallas that has resisted inflating price tags.

Best Sushi

Pearl Sushi

Aaren Prody
Fish and chips

In September 2023, former Nobu chef Shine Tamaoki brought Pearl to the roster of Japanese dining in Dallas at a time when the cuisine was in the forefront of the city's culinary spotlight. Using fresh fish brought in daily from both coasts, Japan and New Zealand, combined with house-made ingredients, he creates elegant dishes that can be enjoyed by sushi experts or novices. The only regret you'll have coming here is not getting a seat at the sushi bar, where the hospitality really shines. All eyes will be on you and your torched salmon roll as flames dance over this dish as it's being served. Also, not sushi-related, but the Japanese fish and chips were easily one of the best things we ate last year.

Best Philly Cheesesteak

Pizza Cheesesteak, Fred's Downtown Philly

Kelly Dearmore

It seems like forever now that Fred's Downtown Philly has been slinging its greasy, meaty delights in North Texas. Although it's tempting to stick with the classic option, we highly suggest looking a bit farther down the menu to option No. 9, the Pizza Cheesesteak. The sizzling sliced steak, sauteed onions and cheese encased in the soft, chewy roll never knew it needed a stream of tangy pizza sauce so bad, but it did, and it's heavenly.

Best Soul Food

Sweet Georgia Brown

Nick Reynolds

We love standing in line for barbecue in Texas, but in Dallas, we add soul food to the list of cuisine we'll tolerate waiting for. Swing by Sweet Georgia Brown on Ledbetter during the week for an early lunch and you might notice an easily navigated line waiting for the doors to open at 11 a.m, something that's been happening for decades. From there, your patience will be rewarded with plates full of flavorful, tender collard greens, black-eyed peas, decadent macaroni and cheese and any of the droolworthy meat options, although we're partial to the beef tips special when it's available.

