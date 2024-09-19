Best Thing to Eat at the Dallas Farmers Market

La 57 started as a small Farmers Market stand, but pastry chef Laura Gomez's baking hobby quickly turned into a sensation, now boasting its own permanent storefront inside the Dallas Farmers Market. The bakery, named after Gomez's childhood route to her hometown in Mexico, is best known for its rotating selection of sweet pastries, savory Danish pastries and (most notably) social-media-trending circle croissants. Inventive options like a goat cheese truffle Danish sell out sooner in the day than familiar staples like the chocolate croissant, although all are just as artfully prepared. It's little surprise that an early-morning line trails out the door, packed with patrons hungry to get a taste of Gomez's ultra-flaky, indulgently buttery and lightly caramelized pastries.