Best Vietnamese

For an authentic start-to-finish Vietnamese meal in Dallas, look no further than Bep Nha, a jungle-themed Vietnamese oasis tucked away in the outskirts of the city. A fully Vietnamese menu — only loosely translated to English — speaks to the authenticity of the food, which ranges from bun bo hue, a spicy beef noodle soup, to the more commonly known banh mi, a crunchy bread filled with your choice of protein and served with a side of peanut sauce. End off with the ca phe trung nuong (egg coffee), topped with an indulgently creamy egg foam that has an almost-addicting flavor depth to it. Enjoy it all in a dining room festooned with jungle-themed greenery.