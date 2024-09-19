 Best Dive Bar 2024 | Double Wide Bar | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Dive Bar

Double Wide Bar

Matt Nager

Best Gay Bar

Round-up Saloon

Best Gentleman's Club

Bucks Cabaret

Best Happy Hour

Texas Live!

  • 1650 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington, 76011 Map

Best Indoor Music Venue

House of Blues

Best Karaoke Night

Twilite Lounge

Best Live Music Venue for Electronic and Dance

It'll Do Club

Patrick Williams

Best Outdoor Music Venue

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

  • 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 75039 Map

Best Place to Catch a DJ Set

The Church Dallas

Best Rock Bar

Double Wide Bar

Matt Nager

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation