News
Crime
Education
Environment
Healthcare
LGBTQ+
Politics
Sports
Election
Food & Drink
First Look
Openings & Closings
Restaurant Guide
Restaurant Reviews
Top 100 Bars
Top 100 Restaurants
Arts & Culture
Photos
Sex & Dating
Theater
Visual Art
Music
Concert Reviews
Concert Calendar
Local Music
Cannabis
Things To Do
Calendar
Lists
Observer Burger Week
Observer Taco Week
Observer The Morning After Brunch Event
Observer Tacolandia
Best of Dallas
Arts & Entertainment
Food & Drink
Shopping & Services
Sports & Recreation
Readers' Choice
Newsletters
More
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Flipbook Archive
Promotions & Free Stuff
Staff
Support Us
Where To Find Dallas Observer In Print
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Richardson
The Fifth: Fireside Patio and Bar
Lauren Drewes Daniels
2701 Custer Parkway, Ste 700, Richardson, 75080
Map
214-758-0777
www.thefifthtx.com/
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Rockwall/Rowlett/Garland
Main Street Deli (Garland)
Best New Restaurant - All DFW
Culpepper Cattle Co.
Best Pancakes
Chubby's Restaurant (NW Hwy)
Nick Reynolds
11331 E. NW Highway #105, Dallas, 75238
Map
214-348-6065
www.eatatchubbys.com
Best Patio
Ozona Grill & Bar
4615 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 75206
Map
214-265-9105
www.ozonagrill.com
Best Pho
DaLat
2537 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas, 75204
Map
Best Pizza Restaurant
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.
1923 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 75206
Map
214-826-5404
www.avenuepizzaco.com
Best Place to Watch a Dallas Team in the Playoffs
Backyard
505 N. Good Latimer Expressway, Dallas, 75204
Map
Best Ramen
Wabi House
Kathy Tran
1802 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 75206
Map
469-949-5121
m.facebook.com/WabiHouseDallas/
Arts & Entertainment
Best Place to See a Tribute Band
Lava Cantina
Best Local Politician
Texas Sen. Nathan Johnson (District 16)
Best Perfectly Petite Cinema
Spacy
Best Movable Art Gallery
The Fuel Commission
Best New Art Space
Tureen
Best Outsider Art Gallery
Ephemeral Space
Best Country Act About to Break Through
Angel White
Best Civic-Creative Partnership
Erykah Badu and DART
Best Feel-Good Throwback
Silver Skylarks
Best Promising Singer-Songwriter/Certified Financial Planner
Stephanie Sammons
Best Boundary-Breaking Artistic Space
New Media Contemporary
Best Featured Artist
Post Malone
Best Beef
The Infamists vs. AI
Best Viral Moment
The Week Keith Lee Was Here
Best Lesbian Bar
Sue Ellen's
Best Box Office Worker
Vianca Vega, Texas Theatre
Best Cowgirl/Supermodel
Bella Hadid
Best Film
The Iron Claw
Best Music Video
Amethyst Michelle, "Where Have the Angels Gone"
Best Place to See a Transcendental Experimental Show
The Wild Detectives
Best Concert Videographer
Larry Hill (aka "Animals Mistaken For Monsters")
Best Semi-Local Place to Get DIY Patches
slitwristsdistro.com
Best Cannabis Podcast
The Texas Hemp Show
Best Local Radio Personality
Paul Slavens
Best Actor
Jesse Plemons
Best Book Club
Dallas Book and Sip Club
Best Suburban Beer Garden
Katy Trail Ice House Outpost
Best Record Store for Budget Collectors
Faded Blue
Best Concert Venue, Medium
Dos Equis Pavilion
Best LGBTQ+ Bar
Barbara's Pavillion
Best Gamer Spot
Cheat Code Lounge
Best Movie Theater
Texas Theatre
Best Country Song
Matt Hillyer, "Moving Away"
Best Outdoor Venue
Lexus Box Garden
Best TikTok
@HeyShantaQTV
Best Tribute Band
LaLa Johnson and the iTina Band
Best Tech Startup
STEMuli
Best Classic Vinyl DJ
DJ Mr. Rid
Best Dallas Transplant
Sarah Barthel
Best Fetish Experience
Fetish Ball
Best Weekly Drag Show
The Rose Room
Best Drag Variety Show
The Plan B Showcase, The Round-Up Saloon
Best Place to Watch Lowriders
Jefferson Boulevard, Oak Cliff
Best New Festival
TwoGether Land, Fair Park
Best Korean Hangout
9 Rabbits Bakery X Boba House
Best Indoor Patio
The Grapevine
Best Music Studio
Luminous Sound
Best Pianist
Christian Valdés
Best Jukebox
Herby's Burgers
Best Place to Spot a Celebrity
Dolly Python
Best Rooftop Pool
The Joule
Best Trivia
Halcyon
Best New Music Spot
Zounds Sounds B-Sides
Best Barbie-vibe Venue
XOXO Dining Room & Garden
Best Speaker Series
The Dallas Museum of Art's Arts and Letters Live
Best Pop-Up Event
Starck Club at The Kessler
Best Smoking Diner
J's Breakfast & Burgers
Best Lepidoptera Hang Out
Fort Worth Botanic Butterfly Garden
Best Venue Bathrooms
Deep Ellum Art Co.
Best Late-Night Spot for Non-Drinkers
Arwa Yemeni Coffee
Best Stadium Show on a Budget
Alex O'aiza
Best Coffee Shop Art/Decor
Full City Rooster
Best Indie Zine
Tuesdaze Urban
Best Student Band
Death By Monkey
Best Place for a Sound Bath
Dallas Yoga Center with Kenny Kolter
Best Rapper
BashForTheWorld
Best College Bar
Lucky Lou's
Best Music Venue for Close Listening
Kessler Theater
Best Out-of-This-World Local Music Trend
UTA Planetarium Concerts
Best Place to Sample Dallas' Musical History
Josey Records
Best New Band
Slow Joy
Best Small Venue
Tulips FTW
Best Music School
Pritchard School of Music
Best Community Theater
Dallas Theater Center
Best Country Bar
Adair's Saloon
Best Dive Bar
Lee Harvey's
Best Karaoke Night
Charlie's Star Lounge
Food & Drink
Best New Restaurant
Radici
Best Chef
R.J. Yoakum, Georgie
Best Italian
Via Triozzi
Best Barbecue
Cattleack Barbecue
Best Steakhouse
Al Biernat's
Best Mediterranean
The Mayor's House by Selda
Best Hidden Gem
John's Backyard Grill
Best Taqueria
Tortilleria el Maizal
Best Korean
Sura Korean Bistro
Best French Bistro
La Parisienne
Best Cafe
Xaman Cafe
Best Vietnamese
Bep Nha
Best Indonesian
Bali Street Cafe
Best Chinese
Wu Wei Din
Best Tex-Mex
Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina
Best Indian
Sanjh Restaurant
Best Restaurant for Kids
Cenzo's Pizza
Best Japanese
Okaeri Cafe
Best Diner
Chubby's
Best Omakase
Tatsu
Best Thai
CrushCraft Thai Eats
Best Sushi
Pearl Sushi
Best Philly Cheesesteak
Pizza Cheesesteak, Fred's Downtown Philly
Best Soul Food
Sweet Georgia Brown
Best Fish and Chips
The Crafty Irishman
Best Vegan
Vegan Food House
Best Pho
Vietnam
Best Local Brewery
Vector Brewing
Best Happy Hour
Harwood Arms
Best Beer Selection
Dot's Hop House
Best Liquor Store
Perrault
Best Margarita
Ayahuasca Cantina
Best Michelada
La Toxica Mariscos Y Micheladas
Best Wine Bar
Bodega Wine Bar
Best Bloody Mary
The Old Monk
Best Place to Eat, Drink and Play Mini Golf
PopStroke
Best Bar Stools
Ginger's
Best Cocktail Bar
Bar Colette
Best Sports Bar
Christies
Best Espresso Martini
Cosmo's
Best Cocktail Vessel
4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge
Best Local Beer
Lakewood Temptress
Best Local Beer Store
Lone Star Beverages
Best Cocktail in a Real Glass in a Historic Movie Theater
Baby Fay at the Texas Theatre
Best Cookies
Cookie Society
Best Brewery for the Whole Family
Oak Cliff Brewing Co.
Best Restaurant in Frisco
Heritage Table
Best Grilled Cheese
The Porch
Best Brunch
Petra and the Beast
Best Queso
E Bar Tex-Mex
Best Late-Night Grub
Plomo Quesadillas
Best Oxtail
Kitchen + Kocktails
Best Chicken-Fried Steak
Jonathon's Diner and Jonathon's Forestwood
Best Roadside Watermelons
PawPaw's Produce and Co.
Best Bagels
Lubbies Bagels
Best Italian Import
Eataly
Best Fried Chicken
Brick and Bones
Best Fusion Food
Cris and John
Best Burger
Burger Schmurger
Best Breakfast Burritos
Los Primos Tacos and More
Best New Style of Pizza to Hit Dallas
Fortunate Son
Best Barbecue Before the Rooster Crows
Meat U Anywhere
Best Bakery
La Casita Bakeshop
Best Boiled Crawfish
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Best Chicken Wings
Bad Chicken
Best Desserts
Parigi
Best Local Coffee Roaster
Eiland Coffee Roasters
Best Specialty Lattes
Hola Café
Best Specialty Lattes
Hola Café
Best Cold Brew
Halcyon Nitro Cold Brew
Best Baristas
Juju's Coffee
Best Place to Have Coffee and Not Work
LDU Coffee To Go
Best Arabic Cafe
Haraz Coffee House
Best Ice Cream
Sweet Firefly
Best Doughnuts
Moreish Donuts
Best Chocolate
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Best Hot Dog
Mike's Gemini Twin
Best Spanish Tapas
Si Tapas
Best Breakfast
Crickles and Co.
Best Place to Pregame an Event at the AAC
Tequila Social
Best Sourdough Loaf
Oak Cliff Bread
Best Chilaquiles
Taco Y Vino
Best Cereal
White Rock Granola
Best Bakery Delivery
Girl With Flour
Best Place for a First Date
Spin Coffee and Vinyl
Best Dumplings
Jeng Chi
Best Movie Theater Snacks
Angelika Film Center and Cafe
Best Place to Eat Rare Cereal
The Spelled Milk
Best Pie
Humble Pies
Best Tater Tots
Gemma
Best Pizza
South Polk Pizzeria
Best Come Back
The Grapevine
Best Mac and Cheese
Hudson House
Best Road Trip Dessert
Dessert Avenue
Best Deli
Jimmy's Food Store
Best Ramen
Hanabi Ramen
Best State Fair Hack
Southside Steaks and Cakes
Best Seafood
Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar
Best Restaurant Doing Good
Norma's Cafe
Best Biscuits and Gravy
Stewart's
Best Patio
Paradiso Cafe
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
Ali Baba
Best Boba
The Alley
Best Thing to Eat at the Dallas Farmers Market
La 57
Best Pancakes
La Casita
Best Taste of Argentina
La Boca Gelato
Best Sandwich Shop
Weinberger's Deli
Shopping & Services
Best Auto Mechanic
Ross & Greenville Automotive
Best Shoe Repair
Rico Hillside Shoe Services
Best Candles That Smell Like Texas
Jackson Vaughn
Best Dream Weaver
The Labyrinth
Best Plant Mom Gift Shop
Roadrunner Rarities
Best Vintage Sports Clothing
Dated Faded Worn
Best Place to Buy Vintage Candles
Bella & Brawn
Best Plant Shop for Your Small Apartment
Oasis Plant Shop
Best One-Stop Record Shop
Growl Records
Best Hidden Gem Bookstore
InkQ Rare Books
Best Massage
Foot Therapy
Best Late-Night Manicure
Fab Nail
Best Spray-on Tan
Flawless Tans
Best Thrifted Furniture
White Rock Center for Hope
Best Sex Shop
New Fine Arts
Best Queer Thrift Store
Out of the Closet
Best Place To Get Your Vintage Photos Developed
Photographique
Best Men's Vintage (Americana Division)
Nylo Wool
Best Men's Vintage (Hypebeast Division)
Martini Man Consignment
Best Women's Resale/Vintage
Martini Consignment
Best Lingerie Shop
Trousseau of Dallas
Best Gothic Antique Store
Benny Jack Antiques
Best Wellness Studio
Breathe Meditation and Wellness
Best Place for Self-Care Shopping
Be So Selfish
Best Wellness Combo Experience
Kessler Studios
Best Insta-Worthy Jewelry Spot
Nina Berenato Bracelet Bar
Best Place for Ozone Therapy
Alive and Well
Best Place for Unique Cowboy Hats
Indigo 1745
Best Place for Float Therapy
Riviera Spa
Best Beauty Bar
MYX Blend Bar
Best Mushroom Gummy
TRE House
Best Cannabis Business Attorney
Chelsie Spencer
Best Place to Buy THC Drinks
Spec's
Best Suburban Smoke Shop
Smoke Art
Best Affordable Housing Project
Oak Lawn Place
Best Delta-9 Syrup
Wyatt Purp
Best Place to Buy Smoking Accessories
PPV
Best Medical Marijuana Company
Texas Original
Best Curly Hair Specialist
Talya Cooper, PureSana Salon
Best Nail Technician
Priscilla Ayala, Polished by Priscilla
Best Auto Detailer
A Buff and Beyond Detailing
Best Masseuse
Gaby Torres, Massages by Gaby
Best Brow Stylist
Natalie Salas, Brow Haus
Best Injector
Rebekah Starkey, Skin Pharm Southlake
Best Dog Groomer
Urban Dogg
Best Camera Store
Competitive Cameras
Best Luxury Gift Wrapper
Dallas Gift Wrap Creations
Best Place to Find Merch by Local Artists
Everything Ellum
Best Place To Buy Plants, Build a Terrarium and Get a Tattoo
True Leaf Studio
Best Activewear
Revolted Soul
Best Oddities Shop
Dolly Python
Best Hairstylist
Miriam Ortega
Best Handmade Artistic Accessories
AND-Made
Best Fashion to Inspire Global Travel
Annia Louisa Resortwear
Best Couture to Feel Like a Star
Stephen Goudeau
Best Designer Bags with a Basquiat Twist
DESERI Handbags
Best Menswear
Jacob & John
Best Guitar Shop
Jimmy Wallace Guitars
Best Trendy Cowgirl Boots
Partlow Boots
Best Girly Gift Shop
Mosaic Makers Collective
Best Upscale Toy Store
DLM Tots
Best Store to Visit and Not Buy Anything
Downtown Neiman Marcus
Best Quiet Luxury Boutique
Studio Sebastian
Best Shop for the Everyguy
Stag Provisions
Best Shop for the Everyguy
Stag Provisions
Best Glam Gift Shop
Scout Design Studio
Best Place for a Cold Plunge
WorldSprings Dallas
Sports & Recreation
Best Sporting Goods Store
Warstic Flagship Stick Store and Headquarters
Best Professional Head Coach
Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers
Best Dallas Cowboy
Brandon Aubrey
Best Dallas Star
Jake Oettinger
Best Dallas Maverick Not Named Luka or Kyrie
Dereck Lively II
Best FC Dallas Player
Petar Musa
Best Texas Ranger
Corey Seager
Best VR Experience
EVA
Best Staredown
Jamie Benn
Best Press Conference Moment
Moaning During Luka Press Conference
Best Player Celebration
Matt Duchene's Heartbreaker
Best Rookie
Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
Best Batting Cages
Sixes Social Cricket
Best Place to Run
Northshore Trail
Best Mountain Bike Trails
Oak Cliff Nature Preserve
Best Local Television Personality
Daryl Reaugh
Best Gym
Recess Fitness
Best Yoga Studio
Uptown Yoga
Best Place to Hang a Hammock
Boy Scout Hill Pavilion
Best Free Obstacle Course
Dallas College's Brookhaven Campus
Best Skate Park
4DWN
Best Martial Arts Gym
Mohler MMA
Best Hiking Trails
Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve
Best Bowling Alley
Bowlski's
Best Park
Kidd Springs Japanese Garden
Best Pickleball
The Sandy Pickle
Best Run Club
Oak Cliff Run Crew
Best Duo
Luka Donćić and Kyrie Irving
Best Football Team
DeSoto High School
Best Pilates
Oak Cliff Pilates
Best Art Festival
Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair
Best Art Festival
Cottonwood Arts Festival
Best Art Gallery
Art on Main
Best Influencer Playground
Meow Wolf
Best Movie Theater
Alamo Drafthouse
Best Museum
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Best Music Festival
TIE: Western Days
Best Music Festival
TIE: Grand Prairie's Main Street Fest
Best Piercing Studio
Electric Feels Studio
Best Place to view the Dallas Skyline
Modera Trinity
Best Swimming Pool
Jadewaters Resort Pool, Hilton Anatole
Best Tattoo Artist
Josh Hall, Lamar Street Tattoo
Best Tattoo Studio
Franklin's Tattoo and Supply
Best Theatre
Texas Theatre
Best Worship Service
Church in the Cliff
Best Bakery
San Martin Bakery & Restaurant
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Terry Black's BBQ
Best Bartender
Jeff Judkins, Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Best Beer Selection at a Restaurant/Bar
St. Pete's Dancing Marlin
Best Bloody Mary
Ozona Grill & Bar
Best Breakfast Restaurant
Cindi's NY Deli & Restaurant
Best Breakfast Taco
Taqueria el Arquito
Best Brunch
Ebb & Flow
Best Burger
Shady's Burgers & Brewhaha
Best Butcher
Deep Cuts
Best Chicken Sandwich
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Best Chicken-Fried Steak
Ozona Grill & Bar
Best Chinese Restaurant
Royal China Restaurant
Best Cocktail Bar
The Tipsy Alchemist
Best Comfort Food
Chubby's Restaurant (NW Hwy)
Best Dessert
Cheesecake Royale
Best Diner
Original Market Diner
Best Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut
Best Fine Dining Restaurant
SĒR Steak + Spirits
Best Food Festival
Dallas Taco & Margarita Festival
Best French Fries
Rodeo Goat
Best Fried Chicken
Mike's Chicken
Best Hot Dog
Cowtown Dogs
Best Ice Cream, Gelato or Frozen Treat
Cauldron Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
India Palace
Best Italian Restaurant
Terilli's
Best Korean Restaurant
bbbop Seoul Kitchen
Best Late Night Restaurant
Felix Culpa
Best Local Beer
Saddle up, 3 Nations Brewing
Best Local Brewery
3 Nations Brewing
Best Local Coffee Shop
TIE: Arwa Yemeni Coffee
Best Local Coffee Shop
TIE: White Rhino Coffee
Best Local Distillery
Lockwood Distilling Company
Best Local Seltzer
Mystic, 3 Nations Brewing
Best Local Tea Shop
Coco's Tea Room & Bistro
Best Mac & Cheese
Chet's Dallas
Best Margarita
Mexican Bar Company
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Ziziki's
Best Mexican Restaurant
Cuates Kitchen
Best Mocktail
Cos-no, Beyond the Bar
Best Nashville Hot Chicken
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Addison
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Dallas
Paradiso
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Denton/Lewisville/Flower Mound
Angelina's Mexican Restaurant
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Frisco/The Colony
The Rackhouse
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Plano
Kostas Greek Cafe
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Richardson
The Fifth: Fireside Patio and Bar
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Rockwall/Rowlett/Garland
Main Street Deli (Garland)
Best New Restaurant - All DFW
Culpepper Cattle Co.
Best Pancakes
Chubby's Restaurant (NW Hwy)
Best Patio
Ozona Grill & Bar
Best Pho
DaLat
Best Pizza Restaurant
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.
Best Place to Watch a Dallas Team in the Playoffs
Backyard
Best Ramen
Wabi House
Best Salsa
Ojeda's
Best Sandwich
Cindi's NY Deli & Restaurant
Best Seafood Restaurant
Nate's Seafood Steakhouse
Best Steakhouse
Liam's Steakhouse
Best Sushi
Sushi Marquee
Best Taphouse
The Old Monk
Best Taqueria
Taqueria el Arquito
Best Tex-Mex Restaurant
TIE: Gonzalez Restaurant
Best Tex-Mex Restaurant
TIE: Rj Mexican Restaurant
Best Thai Restaurant
Bangkok at Greenville
Best Vegetarian or Vegan Restaurant
Slutty Vegan
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Sky Blossom
Best Wings
Frankie's Downtown
Best Bottle Service
PM Lounge
Best Comedy Club
Dallas Comedy Club
Best Country Bar
Billy Bob's
Best Dance Club
It'll Do Club
Best Dive Bar
Double Wide Bar
Best Gay Bar
Round-up Saloon
Best Gentleman's Club
Bucks Cabaret
Best Happy Hour
Texas Live!
Best Indoor Music Venue
House of Blues
Best Karaoke Night
Twilite Lounge
Best Live Music Venue for Electronic and Dance
It'll Do Club
Best Outdoor Music Venue
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Best Place to Catch a DJ Set
The Church Dallas
Best Rock Bar
Double Wide Bar
Best Rooftop Bar
Terilli's
Best Sports Bar
TIE: Operators Club
Best Sports Bar
TIE: Stan's Blue Note
Best Academic or Tutoring Service
Bishop Dunne
Best Apartment Community
The Village
Best Apartment Locator
Lux Locators
Best Auto Body Shop
Dent Mechanic Group
Best Bail Bondsman
A-EZ Out Bail Bonds
Best Barbershop
Floyd's 99 Barbershop
Best Brow Studio
European Wax Center
Best Cannabis Dispensary
Texas Original
Best Card or Game Store
Common Ground Games
Best Carpet Cleaner
Cornerstone Chem-Dry
Best CBD Shop
The Green Room Hemp Dispensary
Best College or University
University of North Texas
Best Corporate Law Firm
Calhoun, Bhella & Sechrest
Best Criminal Attorney or Firm
J. Michael Price II
Best Doggy Daycare
Underdog Kennels
Best DWI Attorney or Firm
Varghese Summersett
Best Energy Provider
TXU Energy
Best Family Law Attorney or Firm
Webb Family Law
Best Flooring Installer
Floor Coverings International
Best Furniture Store
Home Zone Furniture
Best Garden Center
North Haven Gardens
Best General Contractor For A Home Remodel
Spire Construction & Remodeling
Best Gift Shop
Bonsai Paper Co.
Best Hair Salon
Johnny Rodriguez The Salon
Best Hair Stylist
Michelle Key Bowden, Avalon Salons and Spa
Best Home Builder
Toll Brothers
Best Hotel
Lorenzo Hotel
Best HVAC Company
Texas AirZone
Best Insurance Agent
Jason Olson - Phoenix Insurance
Best Liquor Store
Flamingo Liquor
Best Med Spa
Sanjiva Med Spa
Best Men's Clothing Store
STAG Provisions For Men
Best Novelty Store
New Fine Arts
Best Pawn Shop
Uncle Dan's Pawn Shop
Best Pest Control Company
Safehaven Pest Control
Best Pet Store
Green Pet Supply
Best Photography Studio
Production House
Best Place to Buy Costumes
Dallas Costume Shoppe
Best Place to Buy Windows & Doors
Pella Windows And Doors of DFW
Best Place to Get a Massage
The NOW Massage
Best Restoration Company
SERVPRO of Park Cities
Best Roofer
Arrington Roofing
Best Smoke Shop
Puff N Stuff
Best Solar Company
Circle L Solar
Best Spa
Avalon Salons and Spa
Best Staffing Agency
Cornerstone Staffing
Best Thrift Store
Dolly Python
Best Trade School
Soundworks DJ Academy
Best Urgent Care
Citra Urgent Care
Best Vape Shop
Big D Vapor
Best Vintage Clothing
Dolly Python
Best Vinyl Record Store
Black Cat Records N Comics
Best Women's Clothing Store
Glam House Dallas
Best Bike Shop
Bike Mart
Best Bowling Alley
PINSTACK
Best Climbing Gym
Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness
Best Dallas Sports Team
Dallas Mavericks
Best Family Attraction/Activity
The Cove at The Lakefront
Best Gym
YMCA Lake Highlands
Best IV Therapy
IV Nutrition
Best Kickboxing
Marsh Lane Mafia Kickboxing
Best Pilates Studio
Oak Cliff Pilates
Best Place to Eat and Play
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
Best Place to Play Pickleball
The Sandy Pickle at The Village
Best Recreational Sports League for Adults
City Futsal
Best Spin/Cycle Studio
CycleBar
Best Sporting Goods Store
Scheels
Best Trendy Workout Studio
Fit Social Club
Best Water Park
Epic Waters
Best Yoga Studio
Black Swan Yoga
