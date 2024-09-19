 Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Richardson 2024 | The Fifth: Fireside Patio and Bar | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Richardson

The Fifth: Fireside Patio and Bar

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Best Neighborhood Restaurant - Rockwall/Rowlett/Garland

Main Street Deli (Garland)

Best New Restaurant - All DFW

Culpepper Cattle Co.

Best Pancakes

Chubby's Restaurant (NW Hwy)

Nick Reynolds

Best Patio

Ozona Grill & Bar

Best Pho

DaLat

  • 2537 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas, 75204 Map

Best Pizza Restaurant

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

Best Place to Watch a Dallas Team in the Playoffs

Backyard

  • 505 N. Good Latimer Expressway, Dallas, 75204 Map

Best Ramen

Wabi House

Kathy Tran

Best Salsa

Ojeda's

