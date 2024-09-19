 Best Tex-Mex Restaurant 2024 | TIE: Gonzalez Restaurant | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

TIE: Gonzalez Restaurant

Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

TIE: Rj Mexican Restaurant

Best Thai Restaurant

Bangkok at Greenville

Best Vegetarian or Vegan Restaurant

Slutty Vegan

Anisha Holla
One Night Stand Burger
  • 2707 Main St., Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Sky Blossom

Lauren Drewes Daniels
The view from Sky Blossom

Best Wings

Frankie's Downtown

Best Bottle Service

PM Lounge

Courtesy of PM Lounge

Best Comedy Club

Dallas Comedy Club

Courtesy of Dallas Comedy Club

Best Country Bar

Billy Bob's

Caity Colvard

Best Dance Club

It'll Do Club

Patrick Williams

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation