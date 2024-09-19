Best Brow Stylist

Raise your hand if you've been a victim of eyebrow blindness. If you aren't raising your hand you're either lying or a client of Natalie Salas, known online as Caffeinated Brows. Since 2021, she has refined her craft to create symmetrical, perfectly arched brows. Salas has a gift for transforming challenged brows into gorgeous, crisp, clean brows. We can personally confirm Salas can take over-plucked Y2K brows and turn them into a work of art with brow mapping, a little wax, tint and a lamination. Now, the brow artist can do it from the comfort of her newly opened brow studio, Brow Haus. The brows of your dreams are only one Brow Haus appointment away.