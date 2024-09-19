Best Candles That Smell Like Texas

If you're a candle connoisseur, you know the worst thing ever is some overpriced chunk of well-packaged wax that doesn't emit much of a fragrance when fired up. There's no danger of that happening with one of Jackson Vaughn's sweetly saturated, hand-poured options, which permeate a room with all the scents of a Texas summer (or fall or winter). The 24-year-old shop has plenty of scent-sational options. Still, our favorite is the Texas Collection, which distills everything from the State Fair midway (caramel, hay and toasted vanilla) to the Fort Worth Stockyards (leather, patchouli and dry straw) in pure soy wax.