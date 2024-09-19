Best Couture to Feel Like a Star

When you're ready for your close-up, Stephen Goudeau is waiting for your call. The not-so-hidden gem has designed for the greats including Emmy winner Tabitha Brown, Grammy winner Erica Campbell, Tyra Banks and many other A-list celebs. His works have debuted from the runways of NYC to the closets of your favorite fashionistas. Despite it all, the ready-to-wear, bridal and couture designer keeps it humble by crafting collections for every woman and every "body." With a knack for precision, Goudeau "is here to make a difference and leave a significant mark on the industry" — but most importantly, in your closet.