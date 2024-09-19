 Best Couture to Feel Like a Star 2024 | Stephen Goudeau | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Couture to Feel Like a Star

Stephen Goudeau

When you're ready for your close-up, Stephen Goudeau is waiting for your call. The not-so-hidden gem has designed for the greats including Emmy winner Tabitha Brown, Grammy winner Erica Campbell, Tyra Banks and many other A-list celebs. His works have debuted from the runways of NYC to the closets of your favorite fashionistas. Despite it all, the ready-to-wear, bridal and couture designer keeps it humble by crafting collections for every woman and every "body." With a knack for precision, Goudeau "is here to make a difference and leave a significant mark on the industry" — but most importantly, in your closet.

Best Designer Bags with a Basquiat Twist

DESERI Handbags

Classic, sleek styles are in, with a focus on function and even more simplicity. Designer Deseri Kelley takes notes, marrying form with quality for her "haute" new, hand-painted leather designs. A little razzle dazzle is always up for grabs — and this is where the DESERI Basquiat-inspired bags come out to play. Is it streetwear or formal? Who knows? But maybe that's the intention behind the distinctively artful decor. Channeling a bit of edge to a once soft, contemporary feel, it's left to the wearer to dictate what personality this luxurious, wearable art will exude.

Best Menswear

Jacob & John

Wade College graduate and fashion "Rising Star" nominee John Paul Thomas is no stranger to designer menswear. He's been crafting high-end streetwear for over a decade, and it's all in a day's work for Thomas' popular growing label, Jacob & John. Splashing the pages of British Vogue and GQ and acquiring a brand partnership with Macy's, Jacob & John is at the pulse of men's fashion for local shoppers and customers from around the world. Releasing a new footwear collection along with track jackets, trousers, and more, Jacob & John is taking casual, comfort and cool to the optimum next level.

Best Guitar Shop

Jimmy Wallace Guitars

Patrick Williams

Dreaming of an original '59 Les Paul? All you need is a blank check and directions to Jimmy Wallace Guitars. The local musician and longtime guitar dealer opened a storefront in downtown Garland almost five years ago, and we're sure grateful to have a peek at his collection of vintage and rare instruments. The shop easily doubles as a museum and has become a must-visit for everyone from aspiring guitarists to celebrities. (Post Malone recently dropped off his 1937 Martin acoustic guitar for repair.) Wallace is well known from his years performing with legends like The Cars and Willie Nelson and for helming the Dallas International Guitar Festival. But his shop doesn't cater only to the rich and famous. It's also deeply rooted in the community. Jimmy Wallace Guitars sponsors concerts that have re-energized downtown Garland, and its staff are always willing to help a beginner pick out the right gear. After all, the next virtuoso could be you.

Best Trendy Cowgirl Boots

Partlow Boots

Courtesy of Partlow Boots

They may not be the most affordable cowgirl boots Dallas has to offer, but they sure would be perfect for a Nashville bachelorette trip. Or an SMU football tailgate. Or a night at the Eras Tour. You get the idea. Founded last year by a pair of Preston Hollow sisters, Partlow Boots have been featured in Vogue, W Magazine and Harper's Bazaar. For now, the boots are sold online only.

Best Girly Gift Shop

Mosaic Makers Collective

From greeting cards to jewelry to baby bibs, Mosaic Makers Collective is stuffed to the brim with knicks and knacks. And everything in the shop is made by local women creatives and artisans. Make sure to check out the quirky T-Shirts and Texas-themed stickers. Anything you need for a hostess gift or birthday present is sure to be sold here at all price points.

  • 401 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas, 75208 Map

Best Upscale Toy Store

DLM Tots

Jenni Cholula

Bishop Arts' baby and toddler store, DLM Tots, sells unique clothing and toys that would make any "Mom"fluencer swoon. Highlights are the book selection sold with accompanying character stuffed animals, inflatable "AirFort" castles and luxury sidewalk chalk sold in ice cream and citrus shapes. The Tots shop opened in a recently renovated cottage as a spinoff of the nearby boutique DLM, which still has a modest children's section in the back of the store.

Best Store to Visit and Not Buy Anything

Downtown Neiman Marcus

Patrick Williams

Other than the impressive selection of Jellycat stuffed animals on the third floor, there aren't many things for sale at the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus that the average citizen could afford on a whim. Nonetheless, a walk around the six-story store is a fun way to spend a rainy day or show off to an out-of-towner. Try on $500 shoes and peek into the bridal salon, but plan to walk out empty-handed nine times out of 10.

Best Quiet Luxury Boutique

Studio Sebastian

Self-professed Dallas fashionistas may love a head-to-toe logo, but we think it's better to let the quality of your clothing do the talking. The term "quiet luxury" entered the vernacular last year thanks to Succession, and no local boutique offers that look quite like Studio Sebastian. A Snider Plaza stalwart for over 20 years, the shop is full of European mainstream and emerging designers you won't find anywhere else. Although the prices are high, the fabrics always feel heavenly — and these subtle styles are so chic, they'll never go out of style, assuring your cost per wear makes it (almost) worth it.

Best Shop for the Everyguy

Stag Provisions

Patrick Williams

Stag is one of those shops that is so good you forget it's there. Founded in Austin, this "modern-day general store" opened in the Knox Henderson area in 2014. Since that day, they've sold the same classic roots-influenced clothing even as mall stores and chains have overtaken the surrounding area. In the summer, you'll find bold print shirts and shorts that'll brighten any barbecue. In the winter, shop classic cabin-fever looks like flannel shirts and Double RL sweaters.

